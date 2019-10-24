The best Google Pixel 4 deals and Pixel 4 XL deals in October 2019

It has been a few weeks since Google Pixel 4 deals were announced and we've had plenty of time to analyse them to find the best options. Whether you're interested in the Google Pixel 4 or the bigger Pixel 4 XL, this is the place to find out more about the very latest costs, prices and plans.

Obviously the one thing most people will care about with Google Pixel 4 deals is the camera. Now better than ever, Google is likely to maintain its position as the best camera phone around. A second lens has been added, offering telephoto abilities, night-mode has been given a bump and Google's software (the real winning feature of Google's camera quality) is better than ever.

Away from the camera, Google has also taken time to improve its processing power. While an upgrade to Google Pixel 4 XL deals gets you the usual upgrades that come with plus sized models. A bigger battery, increased 6.1-inch screen, larger overall and no notch.

What's more, select retailers are offering a FREE HP Chromebook with Google Pixel 4 deals. This free laptop offer is continuing until October 28 - find out more on this below.

We've listed all of the best Google Pixel 4 deals and Google Pixel 4 XL deals available below - both SIM-free Pixel 4 prices and on contract. Or if you're still not sure about the device, check out our mini-review below.

Compare Google Pixel 4 deals and Google Pixel 4 XL deals

Google Pixel 4 deals on Black Friday 2019

We know what you're probably thinking...why buy a Pixel 4 deal now when Black Friday is just around the corner. It's a very good point.

In 2018, we did see a few deals on the Pixel 3 but, to be honest, nothing very special. It should come as no surprise really - the phone will only be a month-or-so old when sales silly season comes around.

If you're not quite committed to the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and are more interested in bagging a bargain, then we suggest you bookmark our Black Friday phone deals guide and check in regularly over the coming weeks.

Get a free Chromebook with your Google Pixel 4

There is a select number of retailers (including Google) that will be offering the free HP Chromebook we mentioned above. This is an excellent freebie with an RRP of £249. We've listed the main retailers offering this additional incentive below:

Google Pixel 4 review

Google Pixel 4 review in brief

Google's improvement on the best camera phone

Screen size: 5.7-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 12.2MP + 16MP | Weight: 162g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2800mAh

Incredible camera

Adaptable OLED screen

Increased processing power

No headphone jack

Still lots of bezels

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has seen a major improvement, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM. The OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90 HZ and offering ambient EQ technology to adjust the screen to your environment.

And most importantly, the camera is better than ever, offering its new 'astrophotography' feature, a second front lens, improved camera software and increased colour detection.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

The best Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4 | O2 | £175 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

For many, cheap monthly bills will be the first thing you look for with the Google Pixel 4. If this is the mindset you have, this could well be your ideal contract. Yes, there is a load of upfront cost but those monthly bills are absolutely excellent and even better when you take into account the 12GB of data on offer. Total cost over 24 months is £871



Get excellent monthly bills on the Pixel 4 from e2save

Google Pixel 4 | EE | £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

We know that for some, EE's superfast 4G speeds will be a must have on the Google Pixel 4 and so far, this is the offer to go for for those people. Monthly bills below £40, not much upfront and a big whack of data - not a bad deal to start off the pre-order stage. Total cost over 24 months is £1,001



Go for an EE Google Pixel 4 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 4 | Vodafone | £79.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm + £50 gift card

Go with Carphone Warehouse and you can get monthly bills of £41 and an upfront spend of £79.99. For that cost you will get 20GB of data on the Vodafone network. That is paired with Carphone's £50 voucher at Currys, Google Play Store, Just Eat or a pre-paid Mastercard with all Pixel 4 deals. Total cost over 24 months is £1063.99



Go for a Vodafone Pixel 4 deal from Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 4 | Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £49pm

If you're streaming, socialising and just generally using your phone all of the time, this contract could be worth splashing out on. The monthly costs and upfront fees are both £49 and for that cost you're getting completely unlimited data, calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £1225



Get unlimited data on the Pixel 4 with Three Mobile

The best Google Pixel 4 XL deals:

Google Pixel 4 XL | O2 | £165 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This feels like one of the best Google Pixel 4 XL deals to pre-order so far. There is a good balance between your upfront spend and your monthly bills meaning you don't have to pay too much at either end. And for this price you get an impressive 45GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1,077



Get the Google Pixel 4 XL on O2 from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 4 XL | Vodafone | £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

Want to pay less a month? This contract can help you do that. If you pay £210 upfront your monthly bills will then drop all the way down to £35. That paired with the 45GB of data makes this an exceptional choice for those willing to pay a bit more upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1,241



Get an excellent Google Pixel 4 XL from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 4 XL | EE | £79.99 upfront| 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

There is 60GB of data on offer at a price of £49 a month with this Pixel 4 XL deal. On top of that, there is only the upfront spend of £79.99. That is paired with Carphone's £50 voucher at Currys, Google Play Store, Just Eat or a pre-paid Mastercard with all Pixel 4 deals. Total cost over 24 months is £1,255.99



Get the Google Pixel 4 XL from Carphone Warehouse