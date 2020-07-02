The best Now Broadband deals in July 2020

Now Broadband deals are rarely the first option that come to mind when comparing internet plans and yet, it frequently offers some of the cheapest broadband deals as well as some excellent value TV add-ons.

While it is unable to match Virgin for its massive collection of options, Sky's detailed packages or BT's popularity, Now strives purely based on its affordability, undercutting much of the market.

And while its broadband and TV deals aren't necessarily securing you traditional channels on your TV, it is getting you access to your favourite TV channels and movies with ease from your Laptop, smart devices and more.

Instead of offering Freeview channels, Now throws in subscriptions to Sky Entertainment, Sky Cinema or Sky Sports. These offer you the likes of Sky Atlantic, box sets, thousands of movies and more.

We've listed all of the best Now Broadband deals below for you to compare and if you're still unsure whether it is the right provider for you, read on to find out more about what it can offer.

Now broadband packages compared - what speeds that I can get?

Brilliant Broadband

The cheapest of Now's internet plans, the Brilliant Broadband package offers speeds averaging 11Mb which will be perfect for those living on their own or in a household that isn't making heavy use of the internet.

Avg 11Mb speed

£5 set-up

Anytime calls

Fab Fibre

Step up to the Fab Fibre package and you'll see a jump up in speeds to an average of 36Mb. That's the perfect option for most people allowing for easy HD streaming on Netflix and comfortable gaming sessions.

Avg 36Mb speed

£5 set-up

Anytime calls

Super Fibre

The fastest option from Now is its Super Fibre package. It's the most expensive option but also the one that provides the best speeds at an average of 63Mb.

That will easily get most large households through daily streaming, gaming and general use of social media.

Avg 63Mb speed

£5 set-up

Anytime calls

How do Now's TV add-ons work?

Now has three different TV add-ons available, depending on which option best fits what you watch:

- Sky Entertainment Pass:

This is the most popular option of the three when it comes to TV add-ons from Now. It offers live access to: Sky 1, Sky Witness, Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Sky Documentaries, Sky History, Sky Nature, Gold, Sky Crime, Comedy Central, Sky Arts, Fox, MTV, Nat Geo, Discovery Channel and SyFy.

On top of that, you're getting access to all of the box sets from those channels, for example Game of Thrones and Chernobyl.



- Sky Cinema Pass:

This is the option for those who love to binge-watch movies. It allows you to stream well over 1000 films while still updating the service with new content all of the time.



- Sky Sports Pass:

Finally, an option for the sports fan. It is what it sounds like...you get access to all of the available Sky Sports channels. That means Sky Sports, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Racing, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.

How long are Now Broadband contracts?

Now's Broadband contracts only have two options: 12 months or 1 month. Almost all of the contracts are 12 months long which will be great news for all of those who don't like being tied in for a while.

If you prefer the consistency of being tied into a contract for a longer period of time then there are a few 24 month contracts. The best come from either BT broadband deals or Vodafone broadband deals.

Can I get a phone line with Now?

Now offers both pay as you go plans and inclusive options when it comes to phone lines:

- Pay as you go:

This costs nothing upfront but as the name suggests, you are paying per phone call you make. Line rental comes included so if you will almost never end up making calls, this is the option to choose.



- Evening and weekend calls:

Both this package and the anytime calls add monthly costs to your plan. This is the cheaper option so best for those who will have the occasional catch up call on the weekend or in the evening.



- Anytime calls:

This package adds a pretty decent cost to your plan so will only be worthwhile if you do make a lot of calls. You do get unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobile phones and any international call is discounted.