Amazon Black Friday deals 2019 for the UK: the big sale is now on

It's Black Friday! After months of waiting, the official start of the sales season is upon us, and the Amazon Black Friday deals sale has kicked off properly.

As we've seen from weeks of pre-sale discounts, Amazon is heavily discounting its wares and all sorts of third-party gadgetry and goods for the deals extravaganza. Whether you're after a Kindle or an Instant Pot, a VR headset or a PlayStation 4, Amazon has offers for all tastes.

So what, specifically, should you be on the lookout for? We're keeping an eye out for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals available, all of which you can find in this guide below – whether you're after a £50 discount on the Kindle Oasis or £700 discount on this year's LG B9 OLED TV. A tasty Oculus Rift S VR headset deal has just popped up too, giving a rare discount to the latest PC virtual reality model. Even if some products seem out of stock, too, we've found that Prime Now can offer a bit of a workaround, as with this this Echo Dot with Clock deal.

A lot more deals will arrive over the coming days beyond Black Friday too, and carrying on through Cyber Monday on December 2.

From what we've seen so far, there's every chance this will be the best year yet for the mega-retailer, with deals on TVs, appliances, phones and more – so we've scraped through to bring you the very best Amazon deals we've found so far.

Amazon Black Friday deals at a glance:

The top Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £34.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £22 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: £199 £129 | at Amazon

Pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast and grill your food to perfection in this all-in-one multi-cooker, and now it's even lower in price at £129!View Deal

Oculus Rift S: £399 £349 at Amazon

This is the newest Oculus Rift VR headset, so it's slightly impressive that it's got £50 off for Black Friday. It's the easiest-to-use VR headset for people who aren't experienced in the field, so if you're looking to start playing VR games or experiences, this might be the headset for you.View Deal

Polar M430: £127.31 £87.99 at Amazon

On the hunt for a bargain running watch for a gift or your own training? It's hard to beat the value offered by this Polar M430 deal. It may have now been succeeded by the Polar Vantage M, but it most of the same features and still holds its own against the entry-level Garmin Forerunners. Hurry, though, as this 31% off deal is time-limited.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there's a significant discount ahead of Black Friday. In fact, it's down to half price for now too.View Deal

Amazon Kindle (2019): £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is Amazon's most basic ereader, but with a backlight and a clear screen it has everything you really need and it's currently at a bargain price, netting you a £15 saving.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: £179 £119 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 shows you who's at your door, even when you're not in, improving both your security and convenience, and right now it's available at a big £60 discount.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £129 at Amazon

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon for £129.99. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge and £30 is the best deal yet.

Jabra Elite 65t: £169.99 £117.99 at Amazon

With £52 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under £120. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Oculus Go VR headset 64GB £244 £199 at Amazon

Want to dip your toes into VR for the first time? If you're on a budget, there's no better place to start than with this standalone Oculus deal, at it's lowest ever price, putting you in virtual worlds without the need for a games console or PC.View Deal

Oculus Go VR headset 32GB £199 £149 at Amazon

Another Oculus Go deal, but with slightly less storage space. This is the cheapest you're likely to find a good quality standalone VR headset, and is a great place to start if you're trying VR out for the first time before investing in a more advanced headset.View Deal

Samsung RU7400 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV £629.99 £489 at Amazon

This 50-inch TV features Samsung's Dynamic Crystal Colour technology for stunningly detailed and lifelike images and punchy colours, while the smart hub gives you easy access to your favourite catch-up and streaming services - and it's under £500. Model number: UE50RU7400UXXU.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch KD55XG81 4K TV: £1,099.99 £599 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit bigger, this Sony Bravia 55-inch TV tacks on an extra few inches for just £100 more. Similar to the RU7400, the Sony XG81 Series handles 4K video with aplomb and even features Chromecast Built-In that allows you to cast to the TV from your phone. Model number: UKD55XG81.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65FX560B 4K TV: £679.99 £549 at Amazon

What if you're after a 65-inch set? Well then, we'd point you to this Panasonic 65-inch FX560 Series screen that's discounted £130 before Black Friday. It has Freeview HD with Freeview Play and a brilliant, basic UI. Model number: TX-65FX560B.View Deal

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,099 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount is the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal

Philips 55OLED754/12 55-Inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: £1,300.00 £989 at Amazon

If you want to get ahead of the curve for a change, consider picking up this Philips OLED754 TV. It's the company's 2019/2020 model and uses both Ambilight and Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine. The previous £200 discount has now plunged to a total £310 off too.View Deal

ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: £109 £81.99 at Amazon

Generally considered to be one of the best pairs of ceramic hair straighteners on the planet, this deal is a big one for such a premium brand. The best thing about these straighteners is they do far more than straightening, you can use them for curling, styling, waving and so much more.View Deal

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer this Black Friday? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but now is over half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.View Deal

All-new Blink XT2: £99.99 £79.99 | at Amazon

You don't need to break £100 with this Blink security camera, for indoor or outdoor use. Comes with two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and Alexa compatibility.View Deal

Over 25% off gaming accessories including Razer and Corsair | at Amazon

There's a whole host of new offers here, with top brands like Trust, Corsair and Elgato offering a whole host of new peripherals to take your gaming to the next levelView Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: £359 £199 | at Amazon

Shark often features in our best cordless vacuums guide, and this flexible vacuum stick is a great alternative to the market-leading Dyson vacuums out there – even if the battery life could be a bit longer.View Deal

Tefal GV9071 Pro Express Care steam-generating iron: £329.99 £179 at Amazon

If you've not tried the wonder of the steam-generating iron, you're really missing out. With smart temperature sensing to really uncrinkle clothes, this discount is the perfect way to iron and actually have your clothes stay wrinkle-free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot comes with a clock built into the side for the very first time, and there's already a significant discount considering this smart speaker was only released a few months ago. If you're after the very latest basic speaker from Amazon, this may be the best deal for you.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Want to get Amazon Alexa in all areas of your home? For those places where you don't have space for a smart speaker, you may find the Echo Flex does the job. It plugs into the wall, so you can even have Alexa answer your queries as you're walking down your corridor or in smaller rooms in your home.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset: £64.53 £49.99 at Amazon

Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with nearly £15 off, now is a great time to pick one up. Be quick though, as stock is nearly sold out.View Deal

FIFA 20 500GB PS4 Bundle | £199 at Amazon

There's nearly £50 off this PS4 bundle that includes the recently released FIFA 20. To grab a top title and a console for under £200 is definitely a bargain.View Deal

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: Nintendo Switch | £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen The Witcher 3 on Switch so far. You may only be saving £10 but, for a newly ported title that includes all DLC, it's a good deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £106 at Amazon

Small, stylish, with more bass than you'd expect at their size – the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a solid choice for true wireless earbuds. Just don't expect the touch controls to be too responsive.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: £799 £549 at Amazon

Samsung's 2019 flagship smartphone goes big on the screen – with a corresponding price, too. You can now nab the 4G phone for over £200 off, though you're getting the smallest storage model at only 128GB.View Deal

Olympus E-PL9: £579.99 £349.99 at Amazon

Get an impressive 40% off this stylish, entry-level mirrorless camera with a 14-42mm pancake lens. The E-PL9 is compatible with a huge range of Micro Four Thirds lenses, and its screen flips down for vlogging and selfie duty.

Nikon D7500: £1,099 £726 at Amazon

This high-end DSLR once cost considerably more, but it remains an excellent performer despite its age. Like a mini version of the flagship D500, the D7500 boasts 8fps burst shooting and 4K video. If you prefer DSLRs to mirrorless, you'll struggle to find better value than this during Black Friday.View Deal

Nikon D5600 with 18-55mm VR lens: £825 £489 at Amazon

Looking for an affordable DSLR that'll give you room to grow as you expand your photographic horizons? The D5600 is ideal, particularly in this bundle with the 18-55mm kit lens. It mixes great handling, excellent image quality and a useful vari-angle touchscreen. View Deal

Olympus TG-6: £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Our favorite waterproof camera is down to its lowest ever price right now in this superb Black Friday deal. The TG-6 is waterproof to 15m, takes 12MP stills and shoots 4K video. But what it really makes it great are the added value features like in-camera focus stacking and GPS.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action: £329 £229 at Amazon

The Osmo Action has received an even bigger discount in the UK than the US, with Amazon now offering 30% off. This is a fantastic deal on an action camera that more than matches GoPro's flagships, with 4K shooting at 60fps, a useful front display and impressive video stabilisation.View Deal

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip + Hue Bridge bundle: £177.78 £134.99 at Amazon

Looking to add some winter dazzle to your garden in time for Christmas? This is a great, time-limited deal on the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip bundle, which includes 5m of lighting and everything you need to get started including the Hue Bridge.View Deal

Philips Hue Lily White and Color Ambiance LED bundle: £354.98 £209.99 at Amazon

Save an incredible 41% on this bundle of four voice-controlled, color lights from Philips Hue. The bundle contains the base unit, extension, and four spotlights – just add a Philips Hue Bridge for a dazzling light show for outdoor parties. Hurry, though, as this is a time-limited deal that runs out soon. View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm and 40-150mm lenses: £629.99 £399 at Amazon

A superb deal on this beginner-friendly mirrorless camera with two lenses. The E-M10 Mark II combines a travel-friendly form factor with in-body image stabilization and an excellent EVF.View Deal

Panasonic GH5: $1997.99 $1297.99 at Amazon

The lowest price yet for one of our favorite mirrorless cameras for video, this deal gives you 35% off the Panasonic GH5. Some brilliant video features, including the ability to shoot Cinema 4K at 60fps, are backed up by excellent stills performance.View Deal

Panasonic G9: $1499.99 $997.99 at Amazon

This is a great time to buy our favorite all-round Panasonic mirrorless camera – not only has it dipped below $1,000 for the first time with this deal, it recently received a big firmware update that has brought its video skills close to the larger Panasonic GH5. It's a real bargain at this price.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle: £429.99 £329 at Amazon

A brilliant Black Friday deal on the new flagship GoPro Hero 8 Black. This bundle gives you the Hero 8 Black (the best action camera you can buy), plus a spare battery, headstrap, Shorty tripod and a 32GB microSD card. And all for the same price as the camera usually costs alone. There's unlikely to be a better Black Friday deal for this brand new flagship camera.View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 Black: £379 £270 at Jessops

The lowest Black Friday price we've seen for GoPro's 2018 flagship, the Hero 7 Black. While it's since been succeeded by the Hero 8 Black, that model isn't a huge upgrade, making this the GoPro sweet spot for most people. The Hero 7 Black shoots 4K video at 60fps, includes excellent HyperSmooth stabilisation, and is compatible with GoPro's new streamlined app for easy editing.View Deal

GoPro Hero 6 Black: £399 £239 at Amazon

An excellent deal on GoPro's flagship action camera from 2017, the Hero 6 Black is similar to the Hero 7 Silver, including the ability to shoot 4K video at 60fps. But unlike that model it also has a removable battery (handy for swapping in fresh ones when you're out shooting) and the manual Protune controls, for those who like to make fine adjustments to their shooting settings.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver: £279.99 £174 at Amazon

Get an impressive 38% off the now entry-level model in GoPro's action camera lineup, which only came out in 2018. The Hero 7 Silver shoots 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof down to 10m without the need for a case.View Deal

In addition, Amazon's Music Unlimited service is already seeing heavy discounts:

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | £0.99 at Amazon

UK listeners can also take advantage of this amazing deal - nabbing four whole months of Amazon's 50-million song strong streaming service for under a pound. You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage, but you do need to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer. Offer expires January 6.



And if you're an avid Kindle reader in the UK, you can get a 3-month free trial on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited reading offer, too:

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 months | Free at Amazon UK

You can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited free thanks to this extended trial period from Amazon. You'll get completely free access to over 1 million Kindle Unlimited titles, as well as the Audible narration that accompanies many. If you don't want to spend the £7.99 a month after the renewal date, be sure to cancel the subscription before the time runs out.

Smartphone, iPad and Fire tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism White | £899 £724.99

Pick up the beautiful pearly white Galaxy S10 Plus for 19% off. The 128GB model gives you access to the device for its lowest price, instead of shelling out more than £1,000 for the biggest options.

Honor 20 Pro: at Amazon| SIM-free | £549.99 £449.99

If you're after a phone with an impressive camera but you don't want to be paying flagship prices, the Honor 20 Pro is designed for you. £100 off over Black Friday is a significant discount as well making it one of the best deals in phones right now.View Deal

OnePlus 7T: at Amazon | SIM-free | £549

Realistically, we're starting to fall out of the definition of 'budget phones' with this device. Coming in at £549, the OnePlus 7T might cost a lot more than the options above but considering what you get with this phone, that price tag actually feels pretty affordable compared to its competitors. It has a beautiful screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, incredible performance, a triple camera set-up - essentially too many great features to cover here. For more, read our full OnePlus 7T review.

Nokia 105: at Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £14.90

In a world where phones easily exceed the £1,000+ price point, seeing £16.98 next to a phone looks more like a pricing error than an accurate cost. And yet, this is correct. Don't get us wrong, this is by no means a market leading phone – it has no camera, no browser capability and the screen is tiny. But come on, it's £17! Plus, the battery life seems to never end and its lightweight and small nature will be perfect for folk heading to festivals.

Samsung Galaxy A10: at Amazon | SIM-free | £139 £119

Obviously, going from a price tag of just £15.33 all the way up to £123.78 seems like an astronomical price jump but the A10 is very much still a budget phone. That £100 or so jump up from the Nokia gets you a lot - a massive 34000mAh battery, a 6.2-inch LCD screen, a front and back camera, it even has a surprisingly powerful processor. For this price, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better.

Moto G7 Power: at Amazon | SIM-free | £179 £139.90

The name gives this phone's secret super power away. With one of the largest battery's on the market, it can outlast the vast majority of flagships. It even has a pretty decent processor for gaming and streaming. But, at a price well under £200 and packed with a massive battery, expect a clunky and heavy device.

Samsung Galaxy A40: at Amazon | SIM-free | £219 £184.50

Amazon's number 1 best seller in the SIM-free department and it is clear to see why. The Samsung Galaxy A40 comes in at £184.50 while still managing to offer a sizable Full HD+ display, premium design, dual camera set-up and an impressive battery/processor. We'd argue that this will be the best option for you under £200.

iPad deals

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £769 £719

This is the most affordable configuration you'll find for the newest iPad Pro, and with £50 off, it's now cheaper than a decent smartphone. This is the most affordable we've seen the device for, and while it could see further Black Friday discounts, we wouldn't say for sure.

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 512GB | £1,119 £1,069 at Amazon

You can already save on this 512GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. If you're looking for a tiny footprint with big storage, this is the iPad for you. Go even bigger with a 1TB storage capacity for £1,319 - a £200 saving!

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 1TB | Wi-Fi and cellular | £1,669 £1,469

Sure, that price is high, but for the best tablet ever, what do you expect? With £200 knocked off, it's decently discounted though, and that's more than enough cash to buy yourself an Apple Pencil, smart keyboard, and have some spare change left over.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch: at Amazon | 256GB | Wi-Fi | £1,119 £1,069

Thanks to the iCloud not everyone needs a whopping 1TB storage; this iPad Pro 12.9 has 256GB, with is more than enough for most people. With £50 off it's almost into triple digits, and it's cheaper than some of the new iPhone 11 devices at that price.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB: £399 £384 at Amazon

This £12 saving on an iPad Mini may not be the most exciting discount on this list, but it's the first Black Friday iPad Mini deal the UK has seen so far. Stay updated for more sales, but for now, this is the cheapest you'll get the 64GB model.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB: £549 £519.99 at Amazon

Save £29 on the latest iPad Mini 256GB at Amazon this week. A step up from the previous 64GB model, you'll be able to store all the apps you might need on a day to day basis as well as loads of films, documents, and music on this light and portable Apple tablet.

View Deal

AirPods, headphones and speaker deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II | £329.95 £249 at Amazon

2018 saw a refresh of Bose's popular QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling headphones, improving various quality of life features and adding support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Today, these high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature packed headsets. Plus, this price reduction at Amazon is the lowest these cans have ever been so now is a great time to take the plunge.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: £249 £185 at Amazon

While it's not as good as the its US counterpart, there's also a deal on the Beats Solo3 happening on Amazon UK that sees 26% off the headphones for a savings of around £60. This deal isn't available for every colour, so make sure you look carefully before you buy. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: £169.99 £117.99 at Amazon

With £52 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under £120. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £159 at Amazon

Sold out That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could save around £10 on Prime Day, but we're looking at a magnificent £30 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.



Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Headphones: £329 £289 at Amazon

With noise cancellation and wireless connectivity, these stylish Bang & Olufsen cans are a good choice for commuters. They were originally £100 off, but even a £40 saving can help.

Marshall Minor Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £117 £68 at Amazon

If you love Marshall's rock and roll aesthetic and you need new pair of wireless earphones, check out this great deal from Amazon – this is the lowest price we've seen for these guitar amp-inspired earbuds, so snap them up while you can.



With £70 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank. Coming in a range of cool colours, you can also grab this deal from Very and Currys.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £106 at Amazon

Small, stylish, with more bass than you'd expect at their size – the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a solid choice for true wireless earbuds. Just don't expect the touch controls to be too responsive.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £299 at Amazon UK

Amazon is offering the Bose Home Speaker 500 for under £300 ahead of Black Friday. Bose is renowned for its high quality speakers, and this is a great example. From wall to wall stereo sound from a single speaker to integrated Google Assistant and Alexa, this is a smart speaker with serious audio punch.

Sony GTK-XB5 Compact Party Bluetooth Speaker: £220 £112.49 at Amazon

With £107 off, this is a brilliant deal on this party-ready Bluetooth speaker, which comes with strobe lighting built-in.



Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £140 £99 at Amazon

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. Plus, it's now at its lowest price ever, with £41 off. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB32 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £150 £87.20 at Amazon

This is a great saving on the SRS-XB32 portable speaker, slashing over £60 off the price. With 24 hours of battery life and the option to charge your devices via USB, this little speaker certainly packs a punch.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB31 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £94.95 £68 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend a little less, the XB31 is now reduced by over £25, and like its bigger sibling, comes with Extra Bass for pumping party tunes.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker: £279.95 £239 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is an excellent-sounding wireless speaker, and its now £40 cheaper at Amazon. Combined with the optional charging base, it's a great speaker to use at home and on the go.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker: £199.95 £149 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a great choice for those looking for a true 360-degree listening experience. It may bit a little old now, but at under £150, it's a bargain.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones: £98 £77 at Amazon

These headphones may be cheap, but they don't sound like bargain basement cans – and with £20 off, they're a steal this Black Friday.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore Voice Bluetooth Speaker: £349 £249 at Amazon

With Alexa built-in, this speaker is super smart, as well as good looking – and with £100 off, it's the whole package. It has a bassy sound profile, making it ideal for parties – just warn your neighbours first.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: £299 £199 at Amazon

Not fussed about built-in voice assistance? Check out the Stanmore II, which is £100 off at Amazon. It's worth noting that this deal only applies to the white model.

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker: £392 £329 at Amazon

This amp-style speaker is one of our favorite wireless speakers on the market, and it sounds just as good as it looks – plus, its £63 in Amazon's Black Friday sales. View Deal

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker: £219 £139 at Amazon

It may be the smallest in the Marshall speaker lineup, but it still packs a punch, with a 30 foot wireless range and a warm, rock-ready sound. Now with £80 off, it's a bargain. View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker: £270 £149 at Amazon

For just £10 extra, you can get the smarts of Alexa built right in to your Marshall speaker – we think it's well worth it, especially with a £120 discount.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker: £219.99 £149 at Amazon

Coming in rocking black or industrial grey, this nifty Bluetooth speaker has a battery life of 20 hours, and is now £70 cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday sales. View Deal

PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox deals

There is heavy discounting on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 this year, especially in bundle form: we’re coming to the end of the current console generation and there has been a lot of price chopping this Black Friday.

Xbox One S Console + Two Controller Bundle: 1TB| £249.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Deals on the Xbox One S aren't that rare these days, but getting 1TB storage and two Xbox One controllers alongside it – at this price – is still a fantastic deal.View Deal

PlayStation VR Mega Pack: £299.99 £209.99 at Amazon

Dive straight into virtual reality with the PSVR Mega Pack: your own PSVR headset and five games, including Skyrim VR and Doom VFR (no, we can't say what the F stands for. This is a family website). Add extra VR games like Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown to create your perfect bundle!View Deal

PlayStation VR NEW Mega Pack: £299.99 £209.99 at Amazon

An updated PSVR Mega Pack bundle brings the same bestselling VR headset with some new games, including Everybody's Golf VR and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. TechRadar assumes no responsibility for pants ruined during VR playthroughs of the latter...View Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329.85 £299 at Amazon

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.

View Deal

FIFA 20 500GB PS4 Bundle: £199 at Amazon

There's nearly £50 off this PS4 bundle that includes the recently released FIFA 20. To grab a top title and a console for under £200 is definitely a bargain.View Deal

Fortnite Neo Versa 500GB PS4 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

A great-value bundle that includes a 500GB slim PS4 and the Neo Versa gear for Epic Games' global phenomenon. But TechRadar, we hear you cry: Fortnite is free to play! What sort of nonsense is this?! Fear not, gamers: this bundle comes with an extra Dualshock 4 controller and 2,000 V-bucks to spend in game, worth over £50 together.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Shield: £240 £219 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is available with a Switch Lite for the same discounted price as above and just like the deal on the full-sized Switch mentioned earlier, we don't see this being beaten this year. If you don't fancy the yellow console, then the same deal is running on the grey, turquoise or Pokemon editions of the handheld.

View Deal

Sid Meier's Civilization VI | Nintendo Switch | £42.17 £20.13 at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal for Civ Vi, which would usually set you back over £40. Amazon have it on offer for just £20 which, considering the numbers of hours you get out of it, is an absolute stealView Deal

Diablo III Eternal Collection: Nintendo Switch | Physical Edition | £42.99 £24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen Diablo III's Eternal Collection for Switch, with you saving £13 on Amazon's usual price of £42.99. However, it's possible we'll see this price matched (or come down lower) over Black Friday.View Deal

Overwatch Legendary Edition: Xbox One |Physical Edition | £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon

We seen Overwatch around this price last Black Friday but this is the cheapest we've seen it yet - though only by £1. It's worth picking up if you haven't yet, with an average saving of around £10.View Deal

Diablo III Eternal Collection: Xbox One | Physical Edition | £30.99 £14.99 at Amazon

This is by far the cheapest we've seen Diablo III on Xbox One. Usually the price sits around £38, with the cheapest being around £25, so grabbing the title for just £15 is a great bargain.View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake| Xbox One | Physical Edition | £19.79 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 released in January this year but is easily one of 2019's best games. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is a decent buy. View Deal

Days Gone with Limited Edition SteelBook | PS4 | £47.99 £32.99 at Amazon

There's £15 off this limited edition Days Gone SteelBook at Amazon, meaning you can pick up a fancier version of the Sony exclusive for just over £30.View Deal

FIFA 20 | Xbox One | £47.99 £37.99 at Amazon

EA's latest instalment of its hit soccer game has only been out a couple of months but you can already save yourself £8. As we said in our review, FIFA 20 is "an enticing entry point for first-timers and rule breakers who like a little fun to go with their soccer."View Deal

Devil May Cry 5 | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon

Devil May Cry is another of this year's best releases, a hack-and-slash game that brings back a classic series. Since you'll usually find it for closer to £25, getting the physical version for less than £20 seems like a bargain. View Deal

Everybody's Golf VR | PS4 | £24.99 £13.49 at Amazon

Got a PSVR headset? Then you should definitely consider picking up Everybody's Golf. It's on eof our favorite PSVR games and we love it even more with £11 off. View Deal

Blood and Truth PSVR | PS4 | £27.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Blood and Truth is an absolutely fantastic PSVR title that would usually cost you over £25, however Amazon is offering it for £11 off. Absolute bargain.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Collectible SteelBook | Xbox One | £27.99 at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for a year, but the average price still hasn't dropped below £30 (for the standard edition). Amazon is offering the Collectible SteelBook version for the price of the standard, making it the perfect time to pick up one of 2018's best games. View Deal

Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition: Xbox One | Physical Edition | £17.98 £11.99 at Amazon

This edition of Anthem includes the base game with some extras. You get the Legion of Dawn ranger, colossus, storm, and interceptor armor packs alongside alegendary weapon and the ranger javelin exosuit legendary gear attachment - just £11.99.View Deal

Sony Gold Black Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle PS4 | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

You can save £25 on this wireless headset from Sony which comes with a code to get some great Fortnite items including an epic Neo versa Outfit, epic Neo phrenzy back Bling and 2,000 v-bucks.View Deal

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Xbox One | Limited Amazon Edition | £49.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Breakpoint may not have been a breakout title of the year but if you've been wanting to try it out then this deal from Amazon is probably your best option. The limited edition version includes both the game and an off-road pack.View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: PS4 | Limited Amazon Edition | £22.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20. View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Xbox One | Limited Amazon Edition | £24.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20.View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition: Xbox One | £49.99 £22.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering nearly £30 off the gold edition of The Division 2 and, considering it includes both the game and a Year 1 Pass that grants access to all DLC for a year, it's actually a pretty good deal. View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Xbox One | £32.77 £14.99 at Amazon

It may not be the newest CoD but Black Ops 4 is still pretty good. Amazon is offering more than a tenner off the game, making it less than £15.View Deal

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse - white | £79.99 £27.99 at Amazon

You're saving over £50 on this G502 Hero gaming mouse deal - that's a fantastic saving on one of TechRadar's top gaming mice of the year. This deal won't last long so hurry to claim yours!

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse | £49.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Getting a £50 gaming mouse for well under £20 counts as a Black Friday win in our books. This G402 model may not be as feature-packed as its older sibling, but at this price tag you're getting an incredibly high quality mouse for a bargain.

View Deal

Corsair HS50 PRO gaming headset | £59.49 £39.98 at Amazon

If you're looking more on the budget end of the spectrum but still want the best quality possible for your money, look no further than the Corsair HS50 PRO headset. One of our top picks for the year, these incredibly comfortable headphones are compatible with every platform and not only offer fantastic audio for their price point but also a noise-cancelling unidirectional mic.

View Deal

Logitech G433 wired gaming headset | £109.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Ok, so these headphones weren't on our top list of 2019 but only because they're a slightly older model. That's also why you can get them so damn cheap this Black Friday - £65 off! Logitech are well known for their quality gaming products, and the G433's are no different. With a unique mesh fabric design, these headphones are built to last long gaming sessions on PC or console.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset | £139 £78.54 at Amazon

This Black Friday gaming headset deal offers a pair of HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headphones for just £78 this weekend. That's a great price on any HyperX headphones, let alone wireless ones. You do forego the Dolby audio of the Revolver S model but you're still getting a good quality set of cups for your cash.



View Deal

HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset | £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Officially our favourite gaming headset of 2019, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S offers amazing comfort and incredible Dolby 7.1 surround sound. You're saving £60 in this gaming headset Black Friday deal, bringing this mid-range set of headphones into a far cheaper realm.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset | £199.99 £169.99 at Amazon

This wireless gaming headset comes in at quite the price tag, even on Black Friday. You're getting fantastic performance from these Steelseries headphones, though, with an excellent mic clarity to boot. If you're after a cordless flavour, you can also pick up the wireless variant for £229 at Amazon.

View Deal

Razer Thresher Ultimate gaming headset | base station | £249.99 £177.99 at Amazon

Save £72 in this Black Friday gaming headset deal from Amazon. You can walk away with the Razer Thresher Ultimate headphones, offering 7.1 surround sound. Again, they're a little older, but thanks to this price drop they're just as accessible as their younger siblings, the Razer Nari Ultimates. Linked here is the Xbox One design, but the PS4 blue is also available for £200.



View Deal

Appliances deals

ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: £109 £81.99 at Amazon

Generally considered to be one of the best pairs of ceramic hair straighteners on the planet, this deal is a big one for such a premium brand. The best thing about these straighteners is they do far more than straightening, you can use them for curling, styling, waving and so much more.View Deal

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer this Black Friday? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but now is over half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: £199 £129 | at Amazon

Pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast and grill your food to perfection in this all-in-one multi-cooker. At 35% off, this is the lowest price it's been.View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: £359 £199 | at Amazon

Shark often features in our best cordless vacuums guide, and this flexible vacuum stick is a great alternative to the market-leading Dyson vacuums out there – even if the battery life could be a bit longer.View Deal

Tefal GV9071 Pro Express Care steam-generating iron: £329.99 £179.99 at Amazon

If you've not tried the wonder of the steam-generating iron, you're really missing out. With smart temperature sensing to really uncrinkle clothes, this discount is the perfect way to iron and actually have your clothes stay wrinkle-free.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit: £149.99 £69.99 at Amazon

This is an impressive Black Friday deal from Amazon – save over £40 on the Philips Hue bridge with three colour/white bulbs.

Best Instant Pot deals: succulent dishes, slow-cooking times

Deals you've missed

Echo Input: £34.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Sold out The Echo Input can turn any speaker into a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa built in, and right now it's virtually being given away, so why not add a dose of smarts to your favourite speaker?

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black | £799 £596.99

Sold out This is the most affordable price we've seen for the smallest storage option of Galaxy S10. It will help you get into the S10 ecosystem for a lower price, giving you access to the great camera, beautiful screen and long-lasting battery.View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £159 at Amazon

Sold out That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could save around £10 on Prime Day, but we're looking at a magnificent £30 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.



Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip + Hue Bridge bundle: £177.78 £134.99 at Amazon

Sold out Looking to add some winter dazzle to your garden in time for Christmas? This is a great, time-limited deal on the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip bundle, which includes 5m of lighting and everything you need to get started including the Hue Bridge.

Polar M430: £127.31 £87.99 at Amazon

Sold out On the hunt for a bargain running watch for a gift or your own training? It's hard to beat the value offered by this Polar M430 deal. It may have now been succeeded by the Polar Vantage M, but it most of the same features and still holds its own against the entry-level Garmin Forerunners. Hurry, though, as this 31% off deal is time-limited.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £459

Sold out As of writing, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sits at eighth spot on our list of the best phones available right now; its novel pop-up section, fantastic cameras and beautiful screen make it a great phone. For a whopping third off, this is probably the cheapest a phone from that list will get all year.View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5 512GB: £749 £499 at Amazon

Sold out Do you need half a terabyte of storage space on your tablet? If so, this is one of the cheapest iPads you'll be able to find that caters to your needs, and it just so happens that slate is also one of the best you can pick up.



iPad Pro 12.9-inch: at Amazon | 1TB | Wi-Fi and cellular | £1,869 £1,499

Sold out This Black Friday iPad deal slashes a huge £370 off the price of the most premium iPad Pro configuration, with the biggest screen, huge swathes of storage space and cellular connection. It was pretty pricey before, but this new lowest-ever price makes it much more tempting for people who need such a device.



Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at Amazon

Sold out That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could only save around £10 a few months ago, but we're looking at a magnificent £40 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.





Amazon at Black Friday: a brief history

Last year, Black Friday was a record-breaking event for Amazon: the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday saw Amazon’s sales increase by “millions” over the previous year.

In a press release , it said that last year's Cyber Monday was the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history. Amazon said that between Black Friday and Cyber Monday it sold over 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items.

Amazon.co.uk tells us that even just in the UK alone, customers purchased over 2 million items on the site on the day of Black Friday. According to Amazon, this saved UK shoppers more than £40 million because of how great the deals were.

Although Black Friday tends to be a good day to pick up tech deals, beauty deals and deals on toys, in the UK, and globally the top-selling product was the Echo Dot.

So what Amazon Black Friday deals should you expect for Black Friday 2019?

When are Amazon's Black Friday sales?

Right now, sleepyhead! Amazon confirmed that the deals would start to appear in the US and UK from Friday, November 22 and will run through to Friday, November 29 - and they have!

This means Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday discounts a whole seven days before Black Friday officially starts.

But that's not all, the mega-retailer has already started detailing which own-brand deals will be available during that time. Which means if you're savvy about it you can get a headstart on the Black Friday 2019 deals right now.

What's new on Amazon for Black Friday?

Some of the hottest deals on Black Friday will be on Amazon's own products – the newly announced Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon Echo Studio, Amazon Echo Buds and newly refreshed Amazon Fire TV Cube are all discounted. We saw sales of up to 50% off last year, so it's likely we could see similar deals this year.

Gamers don't want to miss the Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle, and Death Stranding on PS4 – all of which come out in the last three months of 2019 – while TV/AV enthusiasts can look forward to seeing deals on the new 2019 LG B9 OLED TV that just launched in June.

Last year we saw good deals on SSDs and Radeon graphics cards, drones and keyboards too, and on Amazon UK there were really big discounts on wearable tech: the Garmin Fenix 5 was down from £439 to £309, the Huawei Watch 2 4G dropped from £319 to £179 and the Fitbit Versa was down £20 to £159.

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday 2019

We’ve got two key bits of advice: do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it then you’re much more likely to get a good deal than if you charge around Amazon waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

The exception to that is lightning deals, which are only available for a short, specified period. When those ones are gone, they’re gone. Make sure you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime before you go shopping, as lightning deals and some of Amazon’s best deals are Prime-only. There’s a free trial you can cancel after you’ve shopped.

You’ll often find that the prices charged in the days before Black Friday get even lower once Black Friday itself looms: Amazon starts really getting into things at roughly 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thanksgiving.

It's also worth mentioning that you might want to become an Amazon Prime member before Black Friday 2019 if you aren't one already. This way your Black Friday deals will be delivered quicker than usual, and for free.

And of course, a bargain is only a bargain if it’s on something you actually want. We’re trying not to think about the Sony headphones we bought on Black Friday 2018 - they’re still in the original cellophane.

Here's one more bit of crucial advice: stick with us. There are loads of expert tech lovers at TechRadar, and we’ll be spending the entire Black Friday period locked in a room with only laptops, pizza and energy drinks for company as we scour Amazon for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals.

In addition to bookmarking this very page to become imbued with all the best deals, follow @TRDeals on Twitter or join our mailing list to make sure you don’t miss out.