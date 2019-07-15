The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals for 1080p, 4K and ultra-wide screens

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are some stunning deals on some equally stunning monitors.

All kinds of models have had price cuts — from 24-inch 1080p monitors to huge 4K screens and even ultra-wide monitors for immersive gaming.

No matter what kind of monitor you're after, there's likely to be a great Amazon Prime Day deal for you.

In fact, there are so many monitors getting Amazon Prime Day deals, it can be a bit overwhelming. That's why we've gone through every offer and listed only the very best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals on this page, letting you save money on the top hardware.

The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals in the US

ViewSonic VX2257 $119 $83 at Amazon

The ViewSonic VX2257 has a 22-inch display at a Full HD resolution. Better still, it offers a slightly increased refresh rate of 75Hz with support for AMD's FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming, and now it's 30% off.

Acer R240HY $129 $99 at Amazon

The Acer R240HY has a 23.8-inch display, for plenty of room to get work done, and it has narrow bezels around the screen. With a Full HD resolution IPS panel, imagery will be clear from most viewing angles.

ViewSonic XG 2702 27-inch monitor $279 just $179 at Amazon

The ViewSonic XG 2702 offers 27 inches of screen space for gaming at Full HD, and the 144Hz refresh rate will provide an extra smooth visual experience. For Amazon Prime Day, it's $100 off of its usual price.

Acer Nitro VG271 $299 $209 at Amazon

If you're on the market for a high-refresh gaming monitor, you'll notice that prices can get a bit high. Luckily, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up this 1080p, 144Hz FreeSync monitor from Acer for just $209.View Deal

Samsung U32R590 $499 $379 at Amazon

The Samsung U32R590 monitor offers an affordable 4K experience on its 32-inch dispaly. It combines that with a fast, 4ms response time that's just good enough for even a bit of gaming.

The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals in the UK

Samsung U32R592 32-inch curved 4K gaming monitor £389.99 £279.99 at Amazon

This stylish 32-inch curved 4K monitor from Samsung will look great on any desk. Not only does it have a stunning design, but when you switch it on you'll be blown away by the bright and vibrant colours. This deal knocks £110 off the asking price.

BenQ EX3203R 32-inch HDR 144Hz curved monitor £433.99 £334.99 at Amazon

This 32-inch curved gaming monitor is big and beautiful, and will make your games look fantastic with HDR support and high 144Hz refresh rates. The slight curve helps immerse you in your gaming, and the 2K resolution is crisp but not too demanding. Save £99 with this deal.

Philips BDM4037UW/00 40-inch 4K monitor £529.62 £364.99 at Amazon

This huge 40-inch 4K monitor is so big, it could double as a 4K TV. It's got a stunning wide colour gamut for bright, vibrant and accurate colours. If you want a large monitor with ultra-high resolutions, then you're unlikely to find a better deal than this with a £207 price cut.

BenQ EX3501R 35-inch ultra-wide curved gaming monitor £644.99 £494.99 at Amazon

We love a good ultra-wide monitor here at TechRadar, and this is a great offer. For £150 off, you get this immersive 21:9 monitor that spans almost your entire vision. It's curved, which makes it comfortable to use, and features a 3440 x 1440 resolution and FreeSync 2 for smooth gameplay.

