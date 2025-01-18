ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech news stories from Apple and Samsung phone leaks to Nintendo's Switch 2 reveal

Next week, we have Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, but before we can get there, we've seen a week filled with tech announcements.

Leaks for the event were a dime a dozen, but we also saw the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, game-breaking Windows 11 updates, and kept up to date with the latest TikTok ban news.

Here's our recap of the week's biggest tech news in case you missed it. What a speedy overview.

Nintendo Switched things ups

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

After years of speculation, hype, and rumors, the Nintendo Switch successor finally broke cover with Nintendo releasing a Nintendo Switch 2 trailer. Creative name aside, the short teaser showed us plenty – it confirmed the console and its screen are larger than before (we’ve heard it’s now an 8-inch display from leaks), showed us the new button on the right JoyCon, and gave us a new kickstand design for the console, alongside clips of a new Mario Kart title (while many are calling it Mario Kart 9, if Nintendo counts Tour as a mainline game this would be Mario Kart 10).

Though it’s light on specifics, there’s a lot we still aren’t certain of from this trailer alone; most importantly, it’s unclear how much the console will cost when it is released and what its specs are.

For those details, we’ll have to watch this space and wait to see what Nintendo announces next.

TikTok faced its end… for now

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TikTok’s US ban has been looming for some time, but it came into focus this week as we approach January 19 – the day it comes into full force. Users afraid of losing the app took to rival services, but not just Instagram’s Reels and YouTube’s Shorts. Chinese-made alternatives such as RedNote and also Lemon8 (which is owned by ByteDance, just like TikTok) proved popular.

There were hopes that the US Supreme Court would stop TikTok’s app store execution, but they have not, and while at the time of writing, there are reports the US Government might not enforce any fines related to the ban at first that has yet to be confirmed. All TikTok fans have left to hold onto is that when Donald Trump steps in as President on January 20, he could work to overturn the ban – a ban which he has been a vocal opponent of despite being one of TikTok’s original detractors.

We’re not holding our breath, but perhaps this time next week, we’ll all be back to sharing dances on the clock app.

Read more: TikTok Ban updates live

Samsung’s Unpacked announcements leaked

2025년 삼성 갤럭시 '오버 더 호라이즌' (Samsung Galaxy Over the Horizon) - YouTube Watch On

Samsung Unpacked event (which will be held on Tuesday, January 22) might still be days away, but we might already know everything there is to know about the brand’s upcoming smartphone announcements thanks to leaks.

This includes the full specs and color options for the entire three-phone lineup (made up of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra), details of AI enhancements, including a new morning brief feature, and even the Samsung Galaxy S25's jazzy new ringtone (which Samsung itself released early).

As with all leaks, we should take these details with a pinch of salt until Samsung makes an official announcement, but with that happening fairly shortly, we don’t have long to wait and see what it has up its sleeve for us.

Apple’s 2025 roadmap leaked

(Image credit: Karen Freeman / Future)

Speaking of leaks, Apple’s iPhone and iPad roadmap for 2025 was teased by reporter and reputable tipster Mark Gurman this week (via a paywalled Bloomberg article), with him detailing what tech we should see in the next 12 months.

The first is the iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence and Face ID, which will land in Q1 or early Q2. Then, alongside it, Gurman says we’ll get the iPad 11 with an A17 Pro chipset (just like the iPhone 15 Pro) and 8GB of RAM, which should mean it’s powerful enough to boast Apple Intelligence.

Sometime in Spring, Gurman says we should get a new iPad Air with an M4 chipset to bring it in line with the latest iPad Pro models, and then rounding out the year will be the blockbuster iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air (or possibly just iPhone Air) launches.

Windows 11 24H2 broke games

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It’s the same story again for Microsoft’s Windows 11 and its 24H2 update, causing problems for multiple users. This time around, gamers are frustrated with the functionality of their games, notably Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, after Valhalla and Origins received patches to fix constant crashes.

While it's easy to point the finger at Ubisoft developers, the 24H2 update has been a long-lasting irritant to the user experience, with numerous bugs pushing some people away from operating systems (at least for now).

Valve announced that SteamOS will be coming to other handheld gaming PCs, providing gamers with a great alternative. Also, a native cloud image, Bazzite, running SteamOS (not affiliated with Valve), can be used on desktop PCs, so Microsoft needs to get its act together before potentially losing plenty of users.

DJI launched a first-of-its-kind drone

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI unveiled the new and unique Flip, a multi-use drone for beginners unlike anything we've seen before. Its Star Wars spacecraft-like body features folding propellors with guards, meaning you can fly safely up close, armed with auto-tracking flight modes and 4K videos up to 60fps, plus slow motion 100fps clips.

It's ultimately like a larger, pricier, and supercharged DJI Neo – although the latter offers FPV flight – so check out our DJI Flip vs DJI Neo article to discover the key differences. During our in-depth DJI Flip review, we found that you get better 4K video and 48MP images than the Neo, with the quality approaching what you'll get from DJI’s Mini 4 Pro without quite hitting those same heights.

Ultimately, what’s most distinct about the DJI Flip is its first-of-kind folding design, which still falls within the 249g-and-lighter category of drones that's largely restriction-free.

Read more: DJI Flip review a new breed of beginner drone

OpenAI predicted AGI in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts we’ll achieve AGI (artificial general intelligence, also known as superintelligence) "as we have traditionally understood it" in 2025 – a bold prediction for the year.

AGI is a type of AI that matches or even surpasses a human’s cognitive capabilities across a broad range of cognitive tasks compared to current AI models, which can only attempt to match people in a few specific areas. It’s what sci-fi has trained us to imagine when we think of AI.

This would be a major advancement in the AI field, with many experts saying AGI would lead to a revolution unlike anything we’ve seen so far. For now, we’ll have to take Sam Altman’s word that AGI is almost here, but we could be in for a wild 2025 if his prediction is correct.