7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (January 17)

Congratulations, you made it through another week of non-stop work. Your prize for doing so is putting your feet up and enjoying one or more of these new movies and TV shows on the world's best streaming services.

There's plenty to choose from, too. From the long overdue return of Apple's best TV Original to the debuts of some fun and highly emotional new films, this week's streaming suggestions cater for every type of movie and TV show fan. So, grab some snacks and join us in spending the next few days in front of your television. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Severance season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It's time, Severance fans! After a three-year absence, the highly-rated Apple TV Plus series is finally back on our screens – and, as I allude to in my Severance season 2 review, it was absolutely worth the wait.

Picking up immediately after the events of its forebear's cliff hanger ending, Severance season 2 reunites us with Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who returns to Lumon Industries to find that things aren't the same as he left them. That's all I'll say on the sci-fi mystery thriller's latest season, too, because I don't want to spoil anything significant about one of the best Apple TV Plus shows' sophomore outings. Just stick it on ASAP so your 'innie' and 'outie' can immerse themselves in the first unmissable show of the year. – TP

Alien: Romulus (Disney Plus)

Alien: Romulus | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In the so-called golden age of streaming, I'm always baffled when new films don't simultaneously drop on platforms owned by the same entertainment giant. That's exactly what happened with Alien: Romulus, which originally arrived on Hulu (US only) in November 2024 but didn't make its Disney Plus debut internationally until this Wednesday (January 15).

Nevertheless, I can still vouch for how good this Alien film is. Set between the events of 1979's Alien and 1986's Aliens, it follows a group of *ahem* alienated youths who, after traveling to an abandoned space station, get more than they bargained for when they run into the sci-fi horror franchise's iconic xenomorphs and face huggers. Before you stream one of the best Disney Plus movies and best Hulu movies, check out my exclusive chat with director Fede Alvarez about the film series' frighteningly bold evolution. – TP

Back in Action (Netflix)

Back in Action | Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Cameron Diaz is finally, well, back in action after more than a decade of so-called retirement. The 90s rom-com star is back on our screens in a new action-packed Netflix movie that sees her play a character in a very similar sounding situation... In Back In Action, Diaz is Emily, a former CIA spy that's dragged back into work after both her and her husband's (Jamie Foxx) identity is exposed – Diaz must have definitely related to Seth Gordon's and Brendan O'Brien's script when she read it.

The premise for Back In Action reads as if it could be the sequel to Mr & Mrs Smith, with Foxx playing Emily's fellow CIA retiree. Diaz's big comeback film is one of 27 new movies streaming in 2025 that I'm excited to watch after it was pushed back from a 2024 release, making this a great Friday night action movie. Although, based on its abject Rotten Tomatoes score, one of January's new Netflix movies won't take a spot on our best Netflix films list. – Amelia Schwanke, entertainment editor

Unstoppable (Prime Video)

Unstoppable - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Sticking with the theme of streaming big stars in new movies, we'd recommend heading over to Prime Video next to watch Unstoppable, a new docudrama about the inspirational life of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, who was born without a right leg. Robles, who plays a stunt double of himself in the movie, is portrayed by Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) with Jennifer Lopez (Out of Sight) taking on the role of his mother.

That's not all, either: MCU actor Don Cheade has been cast as Roble's wrestling coach Shawn Charles, alongside Michael Peña (American Hustle) who stars as Roble's high-school coach Bobby Williams and Bobby Cannavale (The Station Agent) who plays Roble's step dad, making this one star-studded sports biopic that could be in the running to earn a spot among our ranking of the best Prime Video movies. – AS

Harley Quinn season 5 (Max)

Harley Quinn Season 5 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Harley Quinn has seen many forms over the years. Whether it's Margot Robbie's version in The Suicide Squad or Lady Gaga's recent take in the not so successful Joker: Folie a Deux, she's a character that continues to dominate our screens. Her adult animated (and really well done) outing continues on Max with Harley Quinn season 5, which sees Kaley Cuoco reprises her role as the titular villain. This season, the iconic Batman antagonist has a new city to explore – Metropolis, aka the city that Superman protects.

Joined by Poison Ivy and their group of misfits and villains including Clayface, who's getting a standalone live-action movie in the DC Universe (DCU), Harley has decided they should pack their bags and get out of Gotham. I can't really blame them for leaving, considering the state it's in (note the giant rats in the trailer). But, knowing Harley wherever she goes, chaos will follow. I hope Metropolis is ready for giant rats or whatever else they unleash... Anyway, check out one of the best Max shows' latest chapter ASAP! – LB

XO, Kitty season 2 (Netflix)

XO, Kitty: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As the first Netflix series to be spun off from a Netflix movie, XO, Kitty could be starting a new trend especially since it's performed well enough to be given a second season. If you haven't heard of it, you may have done so with To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the Netflix rom-com movie that inspired this whole thing. If you're new here, you've got two whole seasons to enjoy this weekend and if you've been excitedly waiting for the next part, it's here!

Season 1 ended on a cliff hanger with truths revealed and feelings confessed so, if you're looking for your romance fix you're definitely going to get it here. I'm sure season 2 will tie up some loose ends from the first instalment, and perhaps pave the way for a third one too? Only time will tell if that's the case and if XO, Kitty will be added to our best Netflix shows guide. – LB

A Different Man (Max)

A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Max is the place to be when it comes to A24 movies (in the US, anyway). Some of my favorites are already available on the plaftorm, such as I Saw The TV Glow, i.e. my favorite movie of 2024. Another one is joining its library this weekend and, with a glowing Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 92%, you won't want to miss it.

In A Different Man, Adam Pearson plays an aspiring actor who undergoes a medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance, which sees Pearson replaced in the lead role by Marvel star Sebastian Stan post-operation. However, he soon regrets his decision after it turns into a nightmare and he becomes obsessed with reclaiming what he's lost.

In classic A24 style, this flick hits hard, especially with its exploration of neurofibromatosis type I, the condition that Pearson has. A24 seems to be going from strength to strength and there's more from them coming up this year. For now, I can't wait to see this one get added to our best Max movies list. – LB

