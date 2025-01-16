How to watch Unstoppable online – stream Anthony Robles sports drama from anywhere

Watch Unstoppable online

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle and Bobby Cannavale, underdog sports drama Unstoppable tells the uniquely moving story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), the one-legged wrestler who defied insurmountable odds to win the NCAA championship.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Unstoppable online exclusively on Prime Video – and potentially for FREE.

Compared to Robles – who eagle-eyed viewers may spot as Jerome's stunt double – Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso and Rocky Balboa's chances were almost favorable. He was born with only a left leg, to a father who abandoned him, while his step-father Rich (Bobby Cannavale) saw him as a strain on the family.

The love of his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and unwavering support of his high school coach Bobby Williams (Michael Peña), however, endowed him with extraordinary self-belief. Robles' talent and determination would eventually win out, though only after years of being derided as a laughing stock and charity case.

This new drama tells the true story of Robles' life and achievements.

Keep reading as we detail how to watch Unstoppable online from anywhere.

How to watch Unstoppable in the US, UK and the rest of the world

Unstoppable premieres worldwide on Thursday, January 16 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month, or $139 / £95 / CA$99 / AU$59 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Unstoppable on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Unstoppable from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Unstoppable online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Unstoppable from abroad:

What you need to know about Unstoppable

When is the Unstoppable release date? Unstoppable premieres on Prime Video globally on Thursday, January 16.

Who is in the cast of Unstoppable? Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles Jennifer Lopez as Judy Robles Bobby Cannavale as Rich Michael Peña as Bobby Williams Don Cheadle as Sean Charles Shawn Hatosy as Tom Brands Chimechi Oparanozie as Brian Corwin

Can I watch Unstoppable for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Unstoppable free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Unstoppable trailer

