How to watch Unstoppable online – stream Anthony Robles sports drama from anywhere
The story of an NCAA wrestling champion who was born with only a left leg
Watch Unstoppable online
Starring Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle and Bobby Cannavale, underdog sports drama Unstoppable tells the uniquely moving story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), the one-legged wrestler who defied insurmountable odds to win the NCAA championship.
Read on as this guide explains how to watch Unstoppable online exclusively on Prime Video – and potentially for FREE.
|Premiere: Thursday, January 16
|Global stream: Prime Video (30-day FREE trial available)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Compared to Robles – who eagle-eyed viewers may spot as Jerome's stunt double – Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso and Rocky Balboa's chances were almost favorable. He was born with only a left leg, to a father who abandoned him, while his step-father Rich (Bobby Cannavale) saw him as a strain on the family.
The love of his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and unwavering support of his high school coach Bobby Williams (Michael Peña), however, endowed him with extraordinary self-belief. Robles' talent and determination would eventually win out, though only after years of being derided as a laughing stock and charity case.
This new drama tells the true story of Robles' life and achievements.
Keep reading as we detail how to watch Unstoppable online from anywhere.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Unstoppable in the US, UK and the rest of the world
Unstoppable premieres worldwide on Thursday, January 16 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month, or $139 / £95 / CA$99 / AU$59 per year.
Traveling abroad? You can stream Unstoppable on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.
How to watch Unstoppable from anywhere
Out of the country but eager to stream Unstoppable online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.
Use a VPN to watch Unstoppable from abroad:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN.
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
What you need to know about Unstoppable
When is the Unstoppable release date?
Unstoppable premieres on Prime Video globally on Thursday, January 16.
Who is in the cast of Unstoppable?
Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles
Jennifer Lopez as Judy Robles
Bobby Cannavale as Rich
Michael Peña as Bobby Williams
Don Cheadle as Sean Charles
Shawn Hatosy as Tom Brands
Chimechi Oparanozie as Brian Corwin
Can I watch Unstoppable for free?
Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Unstoppable free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
Unstoppable trailer
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.