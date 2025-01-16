Samsung Galaxy S25 AI leak teases major Gemini upgrades and new morning briefings

Leaks are teasing new Samsung Galaxy AI tools

Now Brief looks like a daily personal briefing to help you face the day

Gemini might be taking a more active role as a Bixby replacement

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked showcase is set for January 22, and it’s there that we’ll find out everything there is to know about its 2025 smartphone flagships (perhaps even the much-rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim). We’re expecting a slew of upgrades to the hardware, but also to the phone’s software – specifically in the AI department – and new leaks are teasing just that.

The new details come via Brazilian tech outlet Tecnoblog (translated from Portuguese), which claims to have received official Samsung assets highlighting new Gemini integration and a feature called “Now Brief.” This follows previous Samsung Galaxy S25 teasers which highlighted several impressive AI tricks which could be on the way to the next-gen Samsung devices.

Take the following with a pinch of salt as always, but here are three Samsung Galaxy S25 AI features we could soon have our hands on.

Now Brief

(Image credit: Artur Guarnieri / Tecnoblog)

Now Brief, according to the leaked info, appears to be a sort of personalized morning briefing that your phone’s AI presents to you, containing various handy stats – like today’s weather and your Energy score based on how well rested you are (presumably measured by a smart ring or fitness tracker) – as well as useful reminders for the day ahead. For example, in the leaked image Now Brief is reminding us to use that coupon for coffee before it expires in the next few days.

It also appears that your Now Brief doesn’t have to come in the morning, the final part of the leaked image shows us a recap of the day we’ve just had with “memorable moments” to relive and an overview of how we did achieving our daily activity goal. So whether you’d rather have a retrospective recap or a guide to help you navigate the day ahead it looks like this could be a nifty AI tool.

Bye, bye Bixby?

As we noted on the recent CES special episode of our podcast Samsung has a few too many named AI assistants. There’s the Galaxy AI, classic Bixby, and also Google’s Gemini, which it uses via the Android OS. Another AI leak suggests the new phones will try to simplify things by making Gemini more front and center.

It’s not clear whether Bixby is being phased out, but one leaked image suggests Gemini will at least have a more integrated role on the new Samsung phones – with it suggesting users will be able to more easily call on the Google assistant to help them with tasks across various Android and Galaxy apps (such as YouTube and Samsung Notes).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Artur Guarnieri / Tecnoblog)

A smarter, more understanding assistant

That same leak which teased better Gemini integration also hints at Galaxy AI being able to perform tasks across multiple apps with one prompt, and that the new Galaxy AI will have a better understanding of what’s happening on your phone. The teaser image example shows us a request for the AI to save a summary in Samsung Notes of what was said in a YouTube video playing on the phone – highlighting both cross-app integration, and the ability for Gemini to understand it needs to pay attention to on-device media.