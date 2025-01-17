The Samsung Galaxy S25's jazzy new ringtone could be the sleeper hit of the phone's launch – it's the best one so far
Samsung’s yearly smartphone refresh is fast approaching – it’s expected to land on January 22 at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 – and while we’re excited to see what this year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra phones bring us, there’s one new goodie we can already enjoy: the 2025 rendition of its Over the Horizon ringtone, and it’s one of Samsung’s best yet.
Each year, alongside the usual updates to its smartphone hardware and software, Samsung also releases a new version of Over The Horizon – a ringtone it first debuted back in 2011 with the Galaxy S2 (stylised as S II) which the brand has also used as its trademark sound since its debut.
Since then we’ve had some fantastic versions of Over the Horizon. In 2022 BTS’s Suga produced the track, in 2019 we got a more classical water-inspired version, which I’m sure all of you will recognize, and this year we have a big band jazz reimagining by Los Angeles-based pianist and composer Jacob Mann.
In the YouTube video’s description Samsung explains that “the vibrant tempo of big band jazz weaves the journey of One UI into the passage of time and the rhythm of everyday life” evoking “an ideal day and a hopeful future”.
Simultaneously relaxing and uplifting this in ways subtler approach to the theme – at least compared to the more bombastic examples I listed above – is very easily my favorite we’ve ever had, and while this alone won’t convince me to get an Samsung Galaxy S25 (though its leaked specs might) I will at least be looking to get this jazzy tune onto my Galaxy Z Fold 6 ASAP.
Heck, I’ll even take my phone off vibrate so I can enjoy it more often.
Beyond new ringtones, while Samsung has yet to say anything officially, leaks have teased some big updates to the new devices. AI upgrades are likely to land, with a personalized morning briefing and new Gemini tools being leaked, the devices are rumored to be powered by a new chipset (which could bring a price increase), and we might get a brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim – though it might launch later.
