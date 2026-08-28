Father's Day gifts for a dad who wants nothing: 16 tech ideas he'll actually use

Finding gifts for a dad who wants nothing can be surprisingly difficult. If he already buys the things he needs, says he doesn't want any more stuff or is simply hard to shop for, another novelty mug or gadget destined for a drawer probably isn't the answer.

For Father's Day, I've focused on useful tech that earns its place: things that solve an everyday annoyance, upgrade something Dad already uses or make one of his hobbies a little better. That could be anything from a compact charger or tracker to better headphones, coffee gear or fitness tech.

I've also kept the list practical rather than filling it with products just because they look giftable. As much as possible, the recommendations are gear TechRadar has tested or recommended, along with options that are on sale, so offer particularly good value right now.

The picks cover a mix of budgets and interests, including a few easy last-minute options, so there should be something here whether Dad needs a small upgrade or you want to buy him a more substantial gift.

If you want some extra inspiration, Amazon's bestsellers are an easy place to see what other shoppers are buying, while its electronics bestsellers are particularly handy for inexpensive USB cables, chargers, power banks and other tech essentials.

If you've left it too late for delivery, our last-minute Father's Day gift ideas cover gift cards and other no-delivery options you can buy right away.

Quick gift ideas for the dad who wants nothing

Useful tech he'll actually use every day

The safest gifts for a dad who says he wants nothing are often the ones that make everyday life a little easier. I've focused on practical tech he'll reach for every day rather than something that's only useful once or twice a year.

Save 53% (AU$29) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (1 pack): was AU$55 now AU$26 at Amazon If dad is forever misplacing his keys, bag or another everyday essential, a Bluetooth tracker is an easy problem-solving gift. Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 can help him keep tabs on whatever it's attached to using a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, and its small size makes it easy to add to a keyring or bag. Read more Read less ▼

Upgrades he'll appreciate but probably won't buy himself

Dad might already have earbuds, a desk setup, some basic car tech and home-security gear, but that doesn't mean he's using a particularly good version of any of it.

These ideas are worthwhile upgrades to things he already uses, with the current discounts making the jump to higher quality a little more affordable.

Save 32% (AU$70) Apple AirPods 4: was AU$219 now AU$149 at Amazon If Dad uses an iPhone but is still hanging onto an older pair of earbuds, the AirPods 4 are an easy everyday upgrade. Our AirPods 4 review found they sounded good and offered a secure, comfortable fit despite the lack of in-ear tips, while the open design will appeal to anyone who doesn't like silicone eartips. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (AU$74) TP-Link Tapo C660 Kit: was AU$299 now AU$225 at Amazon This is a particularly practical gift for a dad who has been meaning to add a security camera around the house. In our TP-Link Tapo C660 Kit review, we liked its crisp 4K video, local microSD storage and solar panel, which can keep the camera topped up without regular charging. The main compromise is limited smart-home compatibility, although Alexa is fully supported. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (AU$82.88) Sihoo M102C-M101: was AU$272.86 now AU$189.98 at Amazon An office chair is a bigger Father's Day gift, but it can be a useful upgrade for a dad who spends plenty of time working or gaming at a desk. We haven't reviewed this exact M102C-M101, but we've been consistently impressed with Sihoo chairs for their adjustability, breathable materials and straightforward assembly. This model adds a mesh design, lumbar pillow and headrest. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% (AU$53.46) Logitech Z313 25W Multimedia Speakers: was AU$119.95 now AU$66.49 at Amazon If dad still relies on the speakers built into his monitor or laptop, this is a simple desk upgrade that doesn't cost much. The Logitech Z313 combines two compact satellite speakers with a subwoofer for 25W of total power, while a wired control pod keeps the volume and headphone connection within easy reach. Read more Read less ▼

Useful tech for his hobbies and downtime

If dad already has a hobby he loves, buying around that interest is often easier than trying to invent a new one for him. These gifts cover coffee, fitness, music, gaming and frozen desserts, so each has a clear recipient rather than simply being another gadget for the sake of it.

Save 34% (AU$102.05) De'Longhi Dedica Arte: was AU$299 now AU$196.95 at Amazon For a dad who enjoys making coffee rather than just pressing a pod-machine button, the compact De'Longhi Dedica Arte is a more hands-on gift. It can pull up to two espresso shots at once and has a steam wand for milk drinks. There's no built-in grinder, but he can use pre-ground coffee or put some of the saving towards a separate grinder. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% (AU$129.55) HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless: was AU$299 now AU$169.45 at Amazon This is a nice discount on a great gaming headset. With these you're getting 300 hours of battery life, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, and the Cloud series' now iconic tough-as-guts aluminium frame. Read more Read less ▼

Last-minute Father's Day gifts that don't feel last minute

Leaving Father's Day shopping late doesn't mean settling for something forgettable. These final three gift options are inexpensive, broadly useful and easy to order without overthinking the purchase.

Amazon Prime can also be useful here, with next-day and, in some metro areas, same-day delivery available on eligible products, though the exact delivery date will depend on your location and the item you're buying.

Save 33% (AU$10.02) Ugreen Mini 30W USB-C charger: was AU$29.99 now AU$19.97 at Amazon A tiny charger is an easy last-minute gift because it's inexpensive, useful and small enough to keep permanently in a work or travel bag. This Ugreen model is extremely compact, can fast charge most phones and has a 20V output that can even top up a compatible USB-C laptop when needed. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% (AU$30.01) Anker Nano Charger 70W: was AU$79.99 now AU$49.98 at Amazon If dad is forever carrying separate chargers for his phone, tablet and laptop, this compact 70W Anker model is a useful way to simplify his bag. Anker says it can charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro from 0-50% in 35 minutes when used on its own, while its 53.1 x 42.7 x 31.5 mm dimensions make it a great travel companion. Read more Read less ▼

How to choose a gift for a dad who wants nothing

If dad insists he doesn't need anything, start with what he already uses. A better version of his charger, headphones, shaver or coffee gear is often a safer bet than introducing an entirely new gadget, especially if you already know what works with the devices he owns.

Practical gifts for dad don't have to be boring — they just need to earn their place.

Another good approach is to solve a small annoyance. Think about the things he regularly complains about or works around, such as losing his keys, running out of phone battery, dealing with poor computer sound or using an old accessory that's well past its best.

A gift that fixes a real problem can feel more thoughtful than something chosen simply because it looks impressive in a gift guide.

Hobbies are another useful starting point, but it's usually best to buy around an interest rather than trying to choose highly personal specialist gear. A coffee upgrade, a fitness tracker, something useful for music or photography, or a gadget for the kitchen can be easier to get right than equipment where size, fit or personal preference matters.

Finally, be wary of novelty tech. If a gadget sounds clever but is likely to spend most of its life in a drawer, it's probably not the right choice for a dad who already says he wants nothing.

The best gifts for a dad who has everything are often straightforward upgrades he'll keep using long after Father's Day, Christmas or his birthday has passed. If you're hunting for last-minute gifts for dad, check the estimated delivery date as well as the price so a good gift doesn't arrive after you need it.

More gift ideas from TechRadar

Still not found the right present? These TechRadar guides are a good place to find more inspiration, whether you're shopping for a particular type of tech or just want to see more deals and recommendations.