Well, do my eyes deceive me? I've been waiting forever for a good Kindle discount, and it seems like Amazon's Black Friday sale has finally delivered.

Amazon's mega 14-day Black Friday sale kicked off yesterday, and the Kindle discounts were already looking quite good. As an avid reader and consumer of fantasy books, my Kindle Colorsoft has seen me at my best (and my worst) and has been such a great investment. However, I bought it at full price — a staggering AU$449 — and I've questioned my life choices ever since.

Largely because, as a deals writer, it's quite literally my job to find great bargains, so when Amazon cheekily further discounted the Kindle range overnight, I nearly lost the plot (book pun intended).

• Shop Amazon's Black Friday sale here

Right now, there's up to 47% off Kindle e-readers directly at Amazon during its Black Friday sale. With thousands of great books to read via Prime Reading or Kindle+, now's a great time to nab a Kindle for less — especially for Christmas or an upcoming summer holiday.

To help get you started on your e-reading journey, I've selected my top six Kindle Black Friday deals below for your perusal. Happy reading!

Best Black Friday Kindle deals

Save 42% (AU$112) Kindle (2024): was AU$269 now AU$157 at Amazon If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Touted as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.

Save 47% (AU$212) Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was AU$449 now AU$237 at Amazon Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the Kindle Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. Now at an all-time low for Black Friday, this popular e-reader is one of the best colour models we've seen to date.

Save 30% (AU$152) Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was AU$499 now AU$347 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best colour e-readers, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.

Save 38% (AU$142) Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was AU$369 now AU$227 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite standard model is a gorgeous upgrade to your ageing e-reader. With a glare-free display, seven weeks of battery life, adjustable light and a waterproof rating, this Kindle can go with you anywhere.

Save 35% (AU$140) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU$399 now AU$259 at Amazon With more storage than the standard Paperwhite, a brighter screen and wireless charging, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is arguably better value than the base model above if you think you'll make full use of the storage and its wireless charging capabilities. If not, you're better off going with the standard Paperwhite above.