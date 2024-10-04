7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (October 4)

Spooky season is here – and, to celebrate October's arrival, the world's best streaming services are primed to deliver frights aplenty over the next four weeks.

Some aren't hanging around, too, with the likes of Netflix and Max providing some early terrifying treats to stream this weekend. But, if you're not a horror aficionado, there are plenty of other less scary recommendations on this list, including the returning of two fan-favorite shows. So, whether you're ready to get your scream on or not, we're confident you'll find something worth watching over the next few days. Enjoy!

Heartstopper season 3 (Netflix)

Heartstopper: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Heartstopper has taken the world by storm and it's easy to see why. This coming-of-age story tackles all sorts of tricky themes like LGBTQ+ representation, self-discovery, mental health, and more, so it's been refreshing to see a story like this do so well.

There are some great guest stars in season 3 too, like Marvel alumnus Hayley Atwell, who plays Nick's aunt, and Bridgerton's very own Jonathan Bailey having a cameo as an author. As well as the series regulars, then, we've got some huge new names to fall in love with again in one of the best Netflix shows' latest chapter. Just make sure you've got plenty of tissues to get you through season 3 as it's another emotional one!

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 (Prime Video)

The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 3 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's hard to believe it's been nearly two years since The Legend of Vox Machina last graced our screens. But, with the underappreciated Prime Video R-rated animated series' third season out now on the streaming giant, I'm ready to be reunited with the titular gang of misfits as they embark on more hilariously gross and heart-poundingly dramatic adventures.

Picking up after the show's season 2 finale, the group known as Vox Machina continue their quest to end the tyrannical rule of the Chroma Conclave – aka the seemingly unkillable dragons that currently rule Emon with an iron fist. Judging by season 3's official trailer, one of the best Prime Video shows is not only going to scratch my adult animated show itch again, but have me shouting at everyone (who'll listen, anyway) that they're missing out on an utterly fantastic series. Give it a whirl, why don't you?

Tom Power, senior entertainment writer

Salem's Lot (Max)

Salem's Lot | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Stephen King novels been adapted multiple times down the years, including Salem's Lot, which has just been remade by Max. Previously, I was thrilled to see Salem's Lot 2024 had kept one integral detail and it does look like it's staying faithful to the source material in many ways, which is always a recipe for a great adaptation. The King of Horror has also stated he's happy with the overall product but, based on its early critical reception, it seems many don't agree with them.

Anyway, this is the perfect movie to kick off your countdown to Halloween, in my opinion. Salem's Lot has everything you could want from a classic horror flick – creepy houses, even creepier vampires, and a brooding writer returning to his strange hometown. Maybe it'll be among the best horror movies you'll stream this year? I'm sure you, rather than King himself, will be the judge of that.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

It's What's Inside (Netflix)

Itâ€™s Whatâ€™s Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It’s What’s Inside is one of 2024's most-anticipated new Netflix movies – and with good reason. After the buzz it gleaned following this year's Sundance Film Festival, which took place in January, Netflix forked out $17 million for the rights for this psychological horror-thriller from Greg Jardin, who's mainly known for independent films.

The neon laced trailer gives off similar vibes to A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies in that its group of young adults are in an opulent estate, before a wedding they're all due to attend, and play a game that soon gets out of hand. It sounds like a wild ride and I can't wait to get onboard to find out if it'll deserves to be included in our best Netflix movies guide.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

The Franchise (Max)

Some of my favorite movies and shows are parodies. From Mars Attacks! poking fun at Independence Day, to Shaun of the Dead’s playful pun on Dawn of the Dead, I do love a comedic twist on films that take themselves a bit too seriously. Spoofs are even better, with the likes of Cabin in the Woods putting a spin on horror flicks and now The Franchise, which aims to pick apart the best superhero movies and their less esteemed genre cousins.

But, it's not just a critique on the sub-genre. The new series also takes aim at the entertainment industry, just like Extras and Episodes did before it. Looking at the trailer and what I've read of the plot, the new comedy series pokes fun at Hollywood superhero movies like the MCU and follows a filmmaking crew as they try to make the next big screen hit. It comes from the talented minds of Jon Brown (Succession), Armando Iannucci (The Death of Stalin) and Sam Mendes (Skyfall), so it has the potential to be one of the best Max shows.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Hold Your Breath (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Now I'm not a horror fan, but if it has the legendary Sarah Paulson in it, I can't help but tune in. With spooky season upon us, Hold Your Breath (out now on Hulu and Disney Plus) could be the perfect watch to gear up for Halloween, too. Paulson stars as Margaret, a mother bringing up two young daughters in 1930s Oklahoma. Haunted by the past, she descends further into madness as she becomes convinced that a mysterious presence in dust storms is threatening her family and takes desperate measures to protect them.

After seeing Paulson in Bird Box, Ratched, and Run, I have no doubt that she'll put on a terrifyingly good performance in Hold Your Breath. But, we'll have to wait and see if it makes it onto our best Hulu movies and/or best Disney Plus movies lists.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Love Is Blind season 7 (Netflix)

Love is Blind Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After watching Love Is Blind UK, I can't wait to watch Love Is Blind season 7. This time, 29 singles from Washington DC are braving the pods in a bid to find ever-lasting love without ever seeing each other.

However, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction, sometimes the unusual experiment doesn't work for everyone (although there has been several marriages and two babies produced from the show), and this often leads to drama, love triangles, secrets, and heartbreak. As a reality TV fan, I can't help but love it!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

