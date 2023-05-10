Netflix's Bird Box is getting a prequel, and here's the trailer

Netflix has just dropped a trailer for a prequel/spin-off to its hit movie Bird Box, titled Bird Box Barcelona. It appears to be about the first spread of… well, I won't go into too much detail about the revelations from the first movie for the sake of those who haven't seen it, but let's just say that chaos ensues when people start harming themselves after seeing something.

As you might have guessed, the movie is set in Spain, and it's clear the decent into apocalypse is going to be fast. The trailer begins with a TV news anchor quickly warning that "the victims are borderline psychotic" and to "avoid visual contact". Not too long into the trailer, we quickly see that people are donning the dirty blindfolds that became so iconic in the original movie.

The movie will launch on July 14th on Netflix worldwide.

We saw flashbacks to the early days of the apocalypse in the first movie, but here it looks like we'll get to really stew in the collapse of society, so that should be fun for thriller/existential terror fans.

Certainly, Bird Box Barcelona seems to be reflecting some of the same imagery used in Bird Box, including a woman smashing her own head against a door, in addition to the makeshift blindfolds being back.

One element I suspect won't return is Sandra Bullock, who starred in the earlier movies – she's nowhere in the trailer, and you have to assume that Netflix wouldn't keep that to themselves if they crow about having a movie star in there. Not that it would make much sense for her to be in the Spanish setting anyway.

Mario Casas stars as Sebastian. (Image credit: Netflix)

Bird Box Barcelona is written and directed by David and Àlex Pastor, who've worked with Netflix before on The Occupant, and wrote the Ryan Reynolds movie Self/Less, directed by Tarsem Singh. It stars Georgina Campbell (Barbarian and Black Mirror), Mario Casas (Cross the Line), and Diego Calba (Babylon).

Will it rank among the best Netflix movies of the year? We'll find out on July 14.