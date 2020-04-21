Surfshark price, free trial, deals and discounts: the best offers in 2020

Of all the best VPN options out there, a relative newcomer is fast becoming one of the most popular. And we use the word fast intentionally as this is a very nippy provider indeed - but it's cheap, too, and you're in the right place to find out the Surfshark price options for this VPN provider that also offers a tempting free trial.

Surfshark is certainly classed as a cheap VPN in terms of price, but that doesn't mean it scrimps on features. Far from it. It offers great speeds, Netflix unblocking, live chat support, use on unlimited devices at once and tight encryption security with plenty of protocol options.

From AES-256 encryption to OpenVPN and IKEv2 support, you get bundles of protection. Plus there's a useful kill switch for security when your connection drops and then, when totally offline, you can rest easy knowing there is a no logs policy. That means your details aren't out there to be found, keeping you anonymous and secure.

All that and you don't even have to pay what some of the other services charge. Here we explain what Surfshark prices and discounts are available and what the best offers are if you want to sign up now.

Surfshark VPN price: what is today's best deal?

How much does Surfshark VPN cost?

Basically, the longer you sign up to Surfshark VPN for, the more savings you stand to make. At the most expensive is the non-committal month-to-month payment which is $11.95 per month - that's actually pretty costly compared to what else is out there. Go for a year, paying upfront, and it works out at $5.99 per month. But where you can really undercut the competition on price is the 24 month plan, paid up front, which equates to $1.99 - representing an 83% saving over the month by month option.

With prices as low as they are for that 24-month deal, you're unlikely to find much cheaper from the service or elsewhere. But if you're looking to save money also on the shorter term deals it's worth checking out the Surfshark site to get the very best discounts.

Surfshark VPN free trial: can I try before I commit?

To keep in line with what most other providers now offer, Surfshark will give you a 30 day guarantee with your deal.

That means that once you have signed up - for any of the one-month, one-year, or two-year plans as described above - you'll have 30 days within which you can cancel, and you'll be refunded anything you've spent without questions asked.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

How good is Surfshark VPN?

Check out our Surfshark review to see why this got a rare 4.5 out of 5 stars in our estimations. Features like whitelisting, to bypass the VPN for things like banking, are really useful. There's also malware and phishing blocking, that superb no logging policy, and the ability to connect to as many devices at the same time as you need. Invaluable.

It's also a really great VPNs for streaming, especially when it comes to Netflix where the company's own site clearly states how it is built to unlock exactly that service in multiple regions.

The 24/7 live chat customer support is also a really nice addition that means you'll be able to do what you need, no matter the issues you may encounter, wherever you are and whenever it is.

How do Surfshark VPN prices compare to the competition?

Surfshark VPN actually manages to top our best cheap VPN providers guide, so that should speak volumes. That's largely thanks to the savings you can make with the longer term deals combined with all the rich features you get. It's also because this does manage to undercut the top end service, ExpressVPN, which though priced highly, does offer the best overall service and is rated our best VPN.

NordVPN is another great option, with lots of features and double layer security, with some top deals out there. You'll pay more than Surfshark, but less than ExpressVPN. It's a great option for those that want P2P torrent backing guaranteed.

Surfshark VPN prices, deals and trials summary

By clicking here, you'll instantly see Surfshark's excellent pricing. For a month it costs $11.95 or for a year and you'll pay $5.99 per month equivalent, or two years and it's $1.99. And remember you get that 30-day money-back free trial, too.