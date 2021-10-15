IPVanish price, deals and discounts: the best offers in 2021

If you're after a VPN, IPVanish is certainly one you'll want to consider due to its solid performance and array of fantastic features. That is why it appears, time and time again, in our best lists for one of the top VPN services to install on your device.

Even though IPVanish does find itself near the top of our guides, it won't cost you the earth either. Keep reading to get all the information on the most affordable IPVanish prices and deals available right now.

IPVanish stands out from the competition by offering some of the most customisable and feature rich apps and software clients – which cover lots and lots of devices. As such this is great both for newbs as well as more seasoned VPN users that want to make their experience more personalised.

Aside from the app customisation options, you also get steady and fast speeds across the 1,600 servers spread over 75 locations worldwide. As such you can enjoy unblocking of geo restricted content like Netflix and P2P torrenting support. You also get security with privately owned servers which use AES-256 encryption and kill switches with leak protection. The 24/7 customer support and ability to use this on unlimited devices at once are just the icing on this very tasty VPN cake.

Don't fret though, you don't have to spend a lot. Here we explain what IPVanish prices and discounts are available and what the best offers are if you want to sign up now.

IPVanish price: what is today's best deal?

Limited time offer 1 month for $10.99 or 1 year for $3.20 per month

Not only do we rank IPVanish among the best services overall, but the fact that you get unlimited simultaneous connections on one subscription for the equivalent of $3.20 a month makes it incredible value for money. That's $47.99 for a whole year of online security, site unblocking and streaming. If you're still a bit unsure, you get the peace of mind that comes with IPVanish's 30-day money back guarantee. Or for true commitment-phobes, you can pay for one month only at an introductory rate of just $10.99. No other major VPN comes close to matching that one-month rate.

How much do IPVanish deals cost?

Go for a month-to-month non-committal payment and you'll be spending $10 per month as a matter of course.

Or commit to longer, paying upfront, and you'll generally get a rate of $3.20 per month if you go for a full year. Or wait for one of its special offers - like the one we've seen in the past - and grab a whole year for around $32. That's the equivalent of around $2.60 per month!

If you're also interested in secure cloud storage, then there's an extra trick up IPVanish's sleeve. For an extra $5 for the year, you can add the excellent SugarSync to your subscription and enjoy the benefits of 500GB of secure storage. Not a bad little upsell.

Of course this all gets cheaper when IPVanish has a sale on (which is pretty frequent, we're glad to report). So be sure to scroll up this page and check out today's very best IPVanish deal.

Unsure? You can make the most of an IPVanish free trial as one of the options of a VPN with a free trial.

How good is IPVanish?

If you've not already checked out our IPVanish review, it's worth taking a look now as we went in depth on everything it has to offer.

On top of all the features listed above, it's a very worthy VPN for streaming. That means getting access to geo restricted content from the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Hulu, wherever you are. But it's also great for torrenting, meaning it's perfect for those that want to use it for some P2P action.

You get unlimited simultaneous connections at once, meaning you can use this on all your devices at the same time. The customer support is also useful to help you get online, fast, no matter where you are or what issues you're having.

How do IPVanish prices compare to the competition?

IPVanish is a reasonably priced VPN. It's not the cheapest, but it's not the most expensive either. That said, when there is a deal on it can undercut even the top end for the longer deals like a one year plan.

When it comes to the very best cheap VPN providers guide, Surfshark currently takes the top spot. It's still a great quality VPN, but is cheap if you're comfortable signing up for a full two years. In fact, the effective monthly cost comes in at less than $2.50/£2.

At the higher end is the best of the best VPN, ExpressVPN, which though priced highly does offer the optimal overall service and is rated our top VPN.

NordVPN is a great option that sits in the middle for pricing but still offers great performance and enhanced security. If you commit to the longer three year plan this can be one of the cheapest options out there.

To see what offers all our favorite providers are currently running, check out our up-to-the-minute VPN deals guide.

IPVanish prices, deals and trials summary

In summary, you can currently click here to get IPVanish for a month at $10 or for a year and you'll pay $3.75 per month equivalent. and get the benefit of that thirty day money-back guarantee.