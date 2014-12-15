TechRadar Deals: Laptops, cheap TVs, wearables, headphones + more!

TechRadar Deals is all about saving you money on gadgets, gizmos, games and more!

And today we've got some decent deals on some excellent tech items! How about this excellent deal on the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-H300 bridge camera? 20.1 megapixels, 35x optical zoom and HD video capture... all for just £99 at Currys!

If you're a runner, you'll appreciate that finding a pair of earphones that like staying in your ears as your exercise isn't always easy! the Sennheiser OCX 685i earphones are specially made for sport, designed for comfort, stability and of course - sound quality. Amazon currently has a great deal on them - just £29.99.

If a cheap TV is more your bag this week, how about this deal on the Panasonic TX-40AS640 40-inch smart LED TV. It's currently available at Currys for just £399 - great deal on a big screen!

This is going to be a popular Christmas present this year. The Jawbone UP is one of the better value fitness trackers out there and will track your steps, distance and calories and monitor your sleep. Currently available at Currys for £39.

We always like to put some portable storage in these deals posts because they're usually the most popular items. Everyone, it seems, needs portable hard drives these days! This Toshiba model offers 1TB of storage for just £55 - great deal!

Finally in our main deals section, how about this compact 11-inch Acer laptop running Windows 8.1? Comes with a 32GB SSD and 2GB of RAM and costs just £179!

Netgear Wi-Fi Extender | Amazon | £16.99

Polk Audio 4Shot Xbox One Gaming Headset | Game | £79.99

HP Officejet 6600 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer | Currys | £49.97

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls | Amazon | £30

Rayman Legends | Zavvi | £17.98

Metro Redux | Zavvi | £20.98

Destiny | Game | £29.99

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition | Game | £20