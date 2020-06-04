Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 start date, delay and battle pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 was supposed to begin on June 3, however, publisher Activision delayed the content update for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in America and across the world.

Other events have also been pushed back, including Sony's PS5 games reveal, in a bid to shine a greater spotlight on the human rights movement which was created in 2013 to raise awareness of racial injustice, police brutality and the unlawful murder of African-Americans in the US.

When does Call of Duty Season 4 start?

Activision and developer Infinity Ward still haven’t made any further announcement as to when Season 4 will start. We only know that Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 have been moved to “later dates”, but it’s unclear how much later that will be. The content for the update is clearly finished, though, so there shouldn’t be any delay once it's ready to go live. But for now, it seems like Activision is biding its time to release the game’s bumper update.

What will Call of Duty Season 4 include?

A few days before Season 4’s previous release date of June 3, Call of Duty’s official Twitter account shared a new teaser trailer which appeared to show additional story content for Modern Warfare’s single-player campaign.

This story is far from over.Season 4 kicks off June 3. #ModernWarfare #Warzone pic.twitter.com/M5ggx2EXhBMay 27, 2020

Season 4 is also set to introduce new weapons and operators for players to enjoy (most notably series’ stalwart, Captain Price), along with a plethora of unlockable customization items for the game’s popular Warzone mode. We got a glimpse of a potential new multiplayer map, too, and there are various rumors that the Vector SMG will return, which was first seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How much is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 battle pass?

If previous seasons are anything to go by, the battle pass for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 should cost $9.99 or 1,000 COD Points. The pass tends to offer 100 tiers for players to work through, and it’s filled with new operators, customizations and timed XP boosts to unlock. You can also earn COD Points from the battle pass itself, which means you can essentially re-earn the money you paid for the pass.

Want to get a head start? There’s usually a battle pass bundle for $19.99 or 2,400 COD Points which lets you skip 20 tiers and unlock some unique skins and items in the process. Honestly, though, it’s easy to make your way through the tiers without much trouble, particularly if you’re a half-decent player.

The wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 might be frustrating for some fans to endure, but it looks like it will be a sizable update that should keep players entertained for many hours to come.