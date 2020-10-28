This ridiculous $40,000 PC with three Nvidia RTX 3090 GPUs is the ‘quietest and most powerful system’ ever made

We love a ridiculous over-the-top PC build here at TechRadar, and Overclockers UK has teamed up with multiple world record overclocker Ian '8Pack' Parry to create a complete monster: a $40,000 system made up of two PCs and with a total of three RTX 3090 GPUs included. If you’ve been struggling to find an RTX 3090 to buy, it might be because a lot of them are seemingly in this PC.

The 8Pack OrionX2 Dual System Extreme costs an absolutely whopping £30,000 (around $40,000, AU$55,000), and for that price you’re getting a pair of very powerful PCs in one custom chassis, that’s been professionally put together.

According to Overclockers UK, “the 8Pack range is made for extreme enthusiasts craving the ultimate in power and the requisite craftsmanship that only Overclockers UK can provide.”

Specs

For the price of a mortgage deposit or a fancy new car, you’d expect the 8Pack OrionX2 Dual System Extreme to pack some serious specs, and you’d be right.

The main system has an overclocked Intel Core i9-10980XE 18 core processor and two mighty Nvidia RTX 3090 GPUs connected via NV-Link. You can also configure it to have three RTX 3090s running independently for rendering tasks. Each GPU has 24GB of GDDR6X memory and are watercooled.

It also comes with 128GB of 3,600MHz RAM, two 2TB Intel 970 Evo M.2 NVMe SSDs that can be used in RAID 0 for some serious speed, and a 14TB Ironwolf hard drive.

That’s already a seriously powerful rig, but the 8Pack OrionX2 Dual System Extreme also comes with a second PC built in as well, and that’s no slouch either.

This second system is built on an Asus ROG Strix Z490I Gaming Mini-ITX motherboard with an overclocked Intel Core i7-10700K CPU, another RTX 3090, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, two 2TB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 NVMe SSDs in a RAID 0 config and a 14 TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro HDD.

(Image credit: Overclockers UK)

The 8Pack OrionX2 Dual System Extreme has a triple custom watercooling loop, and the entire thing is powered by a 2,000 Watt 8Pack Edition Super Flower Leadex power supply – all housed in a custom Phanteks case.

So, yes, you do get a lot for your money, but do you need it? Almost certainly not. That secondary system alone would be enough of a beast to happily power your games for years to come, while the primary system with two (or even three) RTX 3090s and 128GB of RAM is certainly overkill, unless you want a workstation as well.

We can’t imagine too many of these will sell, but if you did want one, they can be highly configured. Due to 8Pack’s work commitments, the turnaround time will be around 42 days, and you may also have to wait for the GPUs to come into stock – getting hold of one RTX 3090 is hard enough, let alone four.