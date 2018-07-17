The best cheap MacBook Pro deals in July 2018

Welcome to the home of the best cheap MacBook Pro deals. Here at TechRadar, we check around for the cheapest MacBook Pro prices everyday at the top retailers on the net. So you're certainly in the right place to save money on your new Apple laptop. Better yet, we've just updated our guide with the latest models. We've still included the earlier models, as some of them are a lot cheaper.

The MacBook Pro has become the go to laptop range for professionals and enthusiasts alike, absolutely powering through tasks regular laptops fear. Apple's staggering lineup of Retina screens lead the way for crisp visuals and the increasingly excellent physical design of the laptops themselves has seen the latest Macbook Pro usurp the svelte form of the MacBook Air. You want the best there is, but there's no reason to pay more than you should for it. If you want to save some money you could check out the other MacBook deals or maybe even a cheap laptop deal.

Not set on a Mac? These are the best laptops of 2018

Or you could try our best laptop deals page

In Australia? Best Australian laptop deals

Macbook Pro with Touch Bar (2016) deals

A touch above the rest?

CPU: Intel Core i5 or i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics 550 / AMD Radeon Pro 450 – 460 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina (2560 x 1600) / 15.4-inch Retina (2880 x 1800) LED-backlit IPS | Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD

Terrific display

Loud and clear speakers

Innovative touchbar

2016 was crying out for a refresh of the MacBook Pro and Apple once again come up with something rather special. In addition to the internal spec getting a long awaited upgrade and that gorgeous Retina display (available in 13-inch and 15-inch flavours), Apple has introduced their long-rumoured Touch Bar technology. This mini-LED display replaces the Function keys and comes up with different touch display controls for an increasing number of programs. Uses so far include Safari bookmarks, predictive text, search field, emojis, photo galleries or even more intensive actions like photo editing or mixing records. Simple, yet innovative. Expect rival firms to start copying it soon.

Macbook Pro with Touch Bar (2017) deals

2017 update: The 2017 lineup has recently been released too. The newer models aren't a massive upgrade over the 2016 lineup. Actually the -admittedly still excellent- retina display and overall size are the same. If you're looking for increased performance, you're in luck as the new models have been upgraded to include the 7th-gen Kaby Lake processor chips for enhanced 4K streaming and media editing.

The new 2017 MacBook Pros will eventually phase out the older models, which means you'll more than likely be able to snag a cheap MacBook Pro deal on the older laptops.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2016) - no Touch Bar

The new 2016 model is a MacBook Air rival with Pro spec

CPU: Intel Core i5 or i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics 540 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina (2560 x 1600) LED-backlit IPS | Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

The lightest MacBook Pro ever made

Excellent performance

Cheapest of the new lineup

This new 13-inch MacBook Pro is the cheapest way to get your hands on one of Apple's latest laptops, released in late 2016. This is the lightest MacBook Pro ever made, but still packs an incredible punch with 2.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 or 2.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor options. You don't get the new Touch Bar on this version, but you do get a Retina display and the new larger trackpad. Prices start around $1,499/£1,449/AU$2,199. Stay updated on the latest prices in the comparison chart below.

MacBook Pro 13-inch - no Touch Bar (2017)

2017 update: Just like the aforementioned Touch Bar models, the screen and shape are unchanged since the 2016 models. You are getting the new Kaby Lake 7th-gen processor though.

2016's lineup was very expensive, which is why we're delighted to see that Apple has released an even cheaper 13-inch model for an entry-level, but still very modern, MacBook Pro experience. This does come at the cost of a smaller storage capacity though, with the cheapest options including a 128GB SSD instead of 256GB.

These new 2017 models will start to phase out some of the older ones, so keep an eye on our comparison charts as we expect to see some tasty discounts on the 2016 crew as retailers make way for the new breed.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Retina display (early 2015) deals

One of the fastest small MacBook Pros is still a force of nature

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics 6100 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina (2560 x 1600) | Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe-based flash storage

Powerful

Improved battery

Cheaper than new models

The 2015 MacBook Pro didn't undergo a dramatic reimagining, but then there wasn't anything particularly wrong with it in the first place. Improvements to its performance mean it's better value than before, and the noticeably improved battery life makes it even more of a mobile workhorse. As ever the cost of adding memory and storage soon sends the price tag into orbit, but even the stock MacBook Pro is an incredibly versatile computer and arguably Apple's best ever laptop. Newer MacBooks may be more portable, but the Pro has all the power.

MacBook Pro 15-inch with Retina display (2015) deals

Looking for something a bit bigger?

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.4-inch Retina (2880 x 1800) LED-backlit IPS | Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Retina display

Thunderbolt 2 ports

Faster processors

If you're looking for the larger-sized laptop experience in the MacBook range, you'll be wanting to take a look at the seriously impressive specs of the 2015 model 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. The Intel Core i7 2.5 Ghz processor combined with 16GB of RAM will make light work of anything you can throw at it. 512GB of super fast flash storage, a new Force Touch trackpad and that incredible four million pixel-packing display make this one of the best laptops in the business.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Retina display (2014) deals

2014's best MacBook Pro is still a brilliant laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics 6100 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina (2560 x 1600) | Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe-based flash storage

Improved processors

Brilliant Retina display

Build quality

There's plenty to like on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display: from the still-impressive display to its excellent build quality, great keyboard and good (but not excellent) battery life. It may not be as portable as the MacBook Air, but it's far from cumbersome and its top notch build quality means you won't be worried about its welfare when carrying it around.