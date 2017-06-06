Trending
 

OnePlus 5 will launch on June 20

By Mobile phones  

Not long to wait for what’s next

The OnePlus 5 will launch on June 20, just a few weeks after the company stopped selling its OnePlus 3T.

We already know a lot about the phone, like that it will feature the Snapdragon 835 and will probably not get rid of the precious 3.5mm headphone jack. On OnePlus’ reveal event page, there’s a play on words regarding camera performance. Maybe the rumored dual-lens camera system will show up, too. So, what’s left to do other than unveil the device in-full? 

Either way, check out the livestream of the unveiling right here, on June 20 at 12PM EST (9AM PST, 5PM GMT) and be sure to stay tuned for our hands-on review once the device gets announced. 

