Bad news: the OnePlus Open 2 won’t be released in 2025, OnePlus confirms

OnePlus won't be releasing a foldable device this year

The OnePlus Open 2 was rumored to hit shelves in early 2025

OnePlus' decision 'does not signify a departure from the foldable category'

OnePlus has confirmed that it won’t be releasing the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025.

In a note posted to the OnePlus Community forum, OnePlus Open project manager Vale G. said: “We’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”

“While this may come as a surprise,” G. continued, “we believe this is the right approach for us at this time,” noting that Oppo – OnePlus’ sister company – is now “taking the lead in the foldable segment” with the Oppo Find N5.

The original OnePlus Open was released in October 2023, and a successor – presumed to be the OnePlus Open 2 – was expected to hit shelves at some point in the next few months. A special edition version of the Open, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, was also released in August 2024.

In his statement regarding the Open 2’s delay (which, it’s worth noting, is not how OnePlus describes the situation), Vale G. adds that OnePlus’ “decision to pause on foldable[s] for this generation does not signify a departure from the category [...] This is not a step back, it’s a recalibration.”

The Oppo Find N5 is heading to the UK and Europe this month (Image credit: Future)

Given that the original OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 are nigh-on identical devices, it was thought that the OnePlus Open 2 would simply be a OnePlus-branded version of the Oppo Find N5. That device is scheduled for release in the UK and Europe on February 20, though it now seems as though US buyers won’t have an equivalent OnePlus Open 2 to look forward to in 2025.

Despite its age, the OnePlus Open continues to rank among the best foldable phones money can buy, but with the Oppo Find N5 raising the bar for foldable design – and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 almost certain to arrive later this year – OnePlus' strategy shift could see it slip down the foldable pecking order.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, Vale G. ends his statement with "Stay tuned for what’s next. We can’t wait to share it with you soon!", so OnePlus is clearly cooking up something exciting for 2026 and beyond.