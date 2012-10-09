Samsung setting stage for Windows 8 at Oct. 15 event

Samsung's got a busy month planned.

The South Korean company already has a stylus-themed event planned for Oct. 24, and now a Window 8 experience is descending on New York City this Monday.

Invitations indicate an evening soiree at a NYC museum that will exhibit "Samsung's groundbreaking Windows 8 experience."

Two ultra-thin, ultra-mod silver ultrabooks frame the event details, playing into the invite's theme of "Framing the Future."

Obvious indeed

The invitation isn't as cryptic as some we've seen, leaving little to the imagination as to what will be shown.

Speculation surfaced last week that Samsung might launch its Galaxy S3 Mini as early as Oct. 11, though TechRadar hasn't heard any follow-up confirmation that front.

With an Apple announcement for an iPad Mini expected as early as next Wednesday, Samsung could be looking to steal some thunder from its chief rival's thunder while playing up Microsoft's all-important OS.

Whatever Oct. 15 brings, TechRadar will be on hand to bring the latest out the NYC museum.