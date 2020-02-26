Here's what Grimes will be up to in Cyberpunk 2077

It's been a good week for news on Cyberpunk 2077. First, we got confirmation that the sci-fi RPG will be coming to Xbox Series X as part of its new 'Smart Delivery' promise. And now we've got an idea of what pop star Grimes's character will be doing in the game.

Mild spoilers follow – but if you're a fan of Grimes, the nature of the character perhaps won't be much of a surprise.

Speaking on a livestream about the game (now since pulled) Grimes revealed that her character Lizzy Wizzy will be voicing a futuristic pop star who kills herself on stage, only to be revived by "emergency surgery" that sees her made into a full-blown cyborg, only to complete the gig. That's very Grimes.

Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) will also feature on the soundtrack for the game.

Star studded cast

If you've been following the development of Cyberpunk, you'll be aware that she's not the only big-name star set to appear in the game either.

Actor Keanu Reeves will play Johnny Silverhand in the game, acting as something like a player companion for the majority of play time. Reeves has the second-most lines of recorded dialog of any character in the game, suggesting his role is no fleeting cameo.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit PS4, Xbox One and PC on 17 September 2020, and will eventually be followed up with an Xbox Series X version. No news yet on a PS5 edition.