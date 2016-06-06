You won't be playing Horizon Zero Dawn or Yooka-Laylee this year

Horizon Zero Dawn, the open-world-robo-dinosaur-em-up from Guerrilla Games, will now ship early next year, it has been confirmed.

The game was set to launch this year but has been pushed back to February 28, 2017 in North America and March 1 for those of you in Europe.

The announcement came in a new trailer released for the game, which you should really watch right now. It's rather good.

"it wasn't an easy choice to make," wrote Guerrilla's managing director Hermen Hulst on the PlayStation Blog. "We know many of you have been anxious to play the game since we first announced it."

He added: "The new date affords us the extra time required to deliver fully on our ambitious vision for Horizon Zero Dawn."

Yooka-Delaylee

Horizon isn't the only game we've learned is getting delayed today. The N64 era throwback Yooka-Laylee was expected to arrive this October but developer Playtonic Games announced that the game won't arrive until Q1 2017.

But again, we got a new trailer. And again, it's left us incredibly excited for the finished product.

Yes, it feels like delay season right now. No Man's Sky was also recently pushed back to August from its June release - a move that led to a lot of horrendous backlash, including death threats to developer Sean Murray and Kotaku's Jason Schreier.

Delays are always frustrating, but they're also always good for games. It's important everyone always remembers that.