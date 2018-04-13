Fortnite developer says sorry for downtime with free treats

It's been a dark and empty day or so for Fortnite fans, with the game having been taken offline for emergency maintenance in the early hours of April 12, with no word on when it would be back.

Well, now you can stop sitting in front of your blank TV screen, desperately and fruitlessly mashing buttons on your controller, because Epic Games has brought Fortnite back online – and it’s making an offering to apologize to players.

In a blog post the developer apologized for the day offline, stating: “We're sorry. We know how frustrating this has been.” And to reward fans for being “awesome and patient” Epic said it’s going to be giving away free treats.

Back on the Battle Bus

As recompense for their lost day Battle Royale players will receive Back Bling, which can be accessed at the in-game store for free, while Save the World players will find a Troll Stash Llama in the loot tab.

And that’s just this week's goodies – next week Epic says it’ll be giving a pack of Battle Stars to Battle Royale players, while Save the World players will receive Seasonal Gold. Distributing these will require a little more downtime, but Epic says it'll be “including it as part of [its] planned update next week” to avoid fans completely losing their heads.

As for what actually caused the downtime, Epic hasn’t confirmed this yet, but it's said it’ll publish a detailed blog post on the issues, and how it plans to stop them happening again, later next week.