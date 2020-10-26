Destruction AllStars has been delayed on PS5, but it's actually good news

Destruction AllStars will no longer be a PS5 launch title after the game has been pushed back to February 2021.

Sony made the surprise announcement on the official PlayStation Blog, which means there will be one less PS5 exclusive at launch.

It’s not all bad news, though. Sony has said that Destruction AllStars will now headline PS Plus games for February 2021 and will be free for two months. With the game being priced at $70 / £69.99 / $95.85, it’s quite the early next-gen saving if you had your eye on the frantic multiplayer title.

Sony’s reasoning behind the delay is that, because Destruction AllStars is an online multiplayer game, it wants “as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5”. While this is certainly a positive spin on the delay, it’s likely that the game just wasn’t ready in time, as we’ve yet to see much footage of it in action.

That’s set to change soon, thankfully, as Sony has promised to release a brand-new trailer for the game soon.

Anyone who has pre-ordered the game via the PlayStation Store or retail will be refunded, so there’s no need to feel too aggrieved if you’ve already stumped up the cash for the game.

The PS5 launches on November 12, 2020 in select markets such as the US and Japan, and everywhere else on November 19 (including in the UK). You'll still be able to play Demon's Souls, Spider-Man Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure at launch, including a range of third-party games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

