Techland has commented on Dying Light: The Beast's delay, calling it a "conscious decision" that has allowed the development team to polish the game in almost every aspect.

In case you missed it, the next entry in the Dying Light series was delayed by four weeks from its original August 22 release date and will now arrive September 19.

When asked in an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2025 what the studio has been able to achieve in the weeks since its delay, game director Nathan Lemaire said it's mainly focused on fixing bugs and polishing major features and main content.

"One big thing that we are pushing is everything regarding, you know, pitch reaction, physicality, and gore," Lemaire said. "So really like the idea that the reaction of the hits are connected well and output [has] satisfying results and realistic results... We also improved the amount of gore and we have in our body damage system. So we improved the quality and the number of the assets that are triggered by body damage. So this is what [we] did, a lot of improvement on UI animations as well."

He continued, saying, the delay also allowed the team to polish extra locations that it wouldn't have been able to do otherwise because they weren't a high priority.

"But we have a time to do it," the director said. "So we will do it because we want to polish everything in terms of, you know, when we play it's balancing polishing, getting this system to have gameplay [that is] even more balanced.

"There is always something to be done, because nothing is really ever perfect, right? There is always something we can do. So, anything, but like, the mentality is like this: pushing as far as possible to make it the best possible."

When Dying Light: The Beast launches next month, you'll be able to play it on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.