Samsung Blu-ray laptop bookends HD DVD PC

Samsung is not only one of the world's most successful technology companies; it's also one of the most pragmatic. Take the firm's Sens M55 laptop PC that it launched late last year - the big selling point there was its HD DVD drive, which was indeed news at the time.

Now, the company has shown where its loyalties lie - i.e. with itself - by releasing the same computer with a Blu-ray drive instead.

The new Vista-running M55 hasn't been given a price or a web page of its own yet, but it's likely to cost around £1,800 when it hits Korea later this month. That wedge will bring shoppers a 17-inch widescreen LCD with a 1920 x 1200 resolution that's just enough for those high definition movies.

The other specs aren't too bad either. They include:

Intel Core 2 Duo T7200 CPU

256MB Nvidia GeForce Go 7600 graphics card

120GB hard drive

2GB RAM

Blu-ray reader/writer

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

If the 17-inch screen isn't up to scratch for that home-cinema experience - and why skimp on the fun? - there's also an HDMI port for hooking up to a jumbo HD TV set instead.