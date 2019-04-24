BioWare has delayed Anthem's Cataclysm event

BioWare may have just released the latest big patch for Anthem, adding a new Stronghold and implementing some much-needed quality-of-life improvements, but every rose has its thorn.

In a Reddit post titled 'Update on Anthem from the Development Team', BioWare addressed what the team has learnt from Anthem's rocky launch and announced the delay of some upcoming features - including the Cataclysm event.

"We have learned a lot since the game went live," BioWare wrote in the post. "We have heard a lot of feedback from all of you, and we have been working diligently to improve as many things as we can in the short term.

"We’ve fixed a lot of bugs and made changes which we believe begin to point us in the right direction for the future. That being said, we know there is a long way to go before Anthem becomes the game we all want it to be."

However, working on bug squashing and general improvements has meant that BioWare isn't on track to hit its goals for its Act 1 Calendar.

"We have been prioritizing things like bug fixes, stability and game flow over the new features of Act 1," BioWare wrote.

"We set aside time for this work, but the reality is there are more things to fix and improve than we planned for. While this is the best thing to do for the game, it means some items from the calendar will be delayed."

So what is being delayed?

According to BioWare, the following features are being delayed: Mastery System, Guilds, Legendary Missions – Phase II, Weekly Stronghold Challenge, Leaderboards, some Freeplay Events, and Cataclysm. The exact details of some of these new elements remains to be revealed, too, and it now seems we'll have to wait a little longer to see exactly what they entail.

BioWare hasn't revealed when we will be seeing these delayed features, instead saying it's talked about things "too early".

"The only thing we can say is this – We Believe in Anthem," BioWare wrote.

"We believe the game will be great, but we recognize getting there will take a lot of hard work. We want to do that work and we want you all to join us on the journey to get there."