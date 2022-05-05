Wells Fargo Championship live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable

The build up to the PGA Championship begins in earnest this weekend as a strong line up takes to the fairways of the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy comes into this year's tournament as defending champion and favourite. Fans in the US can watch every single session on ESPN+. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a Wells Fargo Championship live stream from abroad too.

McIlroy returns to action for the first time since ending as runner up at last month's Masters and will be looking to win this tournament for the fourth time. In-form Canadian Corey Conners is meanwhile well backed for a strong showing, having finished in the top 35 in all six of his starts since March, alongside last year's runners-up Abraham Ancer and Tony Finau.

The TPC Potomac is a tricky par 71 that traditionally doesn't favour the game's big hitters. The Wells Fargo will be there as a one off this year ahead of next weekend's major at Southern Hills. The weekend's eventual winner will need to show plenty of guile for the lion's share of the hefty $9 million purse.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Wells Fargo Championship live stream online, so that you won't miss a moment.

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99.

Once you're signed up, just install the VPN to your streaming device of choice, choose a server location in your country and start watching as if you were back at home!

Using a VPN for your favourite streaming service is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's may be ESPN+, Peacock, Sling or FuboTV for the US, for example.

Watch The Wells Fargo Championship 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch The Wells Fargo Championship on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 2pm ET / 11am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday and Friday. At the weekend the channel's coverage runs from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS is showing the action from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 6.45am ET / 3.45 am PT on each day of play. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

How to watch Wells Fargo Championship 2022 golf without cable

We've already made the case for ESPN Plus as the best option for watching the Wells Fargo Championship without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another great option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and CBS in its Starter plan. It costs from $65 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch The Wells Fargo Championship without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

How to watch a Wells Fargo Championship live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of The Wells Fargo Championship is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 11.45am BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 12pm for the weekend's play. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

2022 The Wells Fargo Championship live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 7pm AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 6pm for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the evening. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream The Wells Fargo Championship golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: The Wells Fargo Championship live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 the Wells Fargo Championship on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Wells Fargo Championship live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.