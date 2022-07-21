How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online: stream the FX on Hulu series from anywhere

It may be summer, but American Horror Stories is back to make you shudder. Featuring regular American Horror Story actors as well as a bevy of new cast members, expect a tsunami of mayhem and gore as we explain how to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online, with the $13.99 Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle providing the best value. (opens in new tab)
Premiere: Thursday, July 21 at 12:01am ET
New episodes: weekly every Thursday
Starring: Nico Greetham, Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Quvenzhané Wallis, Britt Lower, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone.
Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
International streams: Binge (opens in new tab) (AU) | Disney Plus via Star (opens in new tab) (CA, UK)
Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spin-off offers up eight unique tales that ratchet – or should that be hatchet? – up the tension over each hour-long episode.
Last season took us back to Murder House, saw Danny Trejo play a criminally violent mall Santa, and featured the drive-in debut of a movie so evil it turned its audience insane. Expect more call backs to the OG series this season, with American Horror alumni Gabourey Sidibe, Dennis O’Hare, Nico Greetham and Cody Fern all returning.
But the series will see its share of fresh faces though too. Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone makes her AHS debut as a woman haunted by a bathtub-dwelling ghost, alongside the Academy Award-nominated Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) and the excellent Britt Lower, star of Apple TV Plus drama Severance). Meanwhile, O’Hare will be playing a madman who kidnaps women to display in his private dollhouse.
So, get yourself good and scared this summer: read our guide below detailing how to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online now, and exclusively on Hulu in the US (opens in new tab).
How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 FREE on Hulu in the US
All-new episodes of American Horror Stories are landing exclusively on Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US, where the first episode will be available on Thursday, July 21 and be ready to stream from around 12.01am ET.
Hulu price (opens in new tab) points start from just $6.99 a month. Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial (opens in new tab) to new subscribers, which means you could work your way through plenty of great TV shows – like The Kardashians (opens in new tab), Under the Banner of Heaven (opens in new tab), and Only Murders in the Building (opens in new tab) – before having to pay a dime.
To get the ultimate value, though, purchase Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.
Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial (opens in new tab) today.
Watch American Horror Stories season 2 and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle
Watch American Horror Stories season 2 with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle (opens in new tab)
$6.99 per month gets you the Hulu on-demand plan, but for even more movies and TV shows, live sports and Disney Plus Originals like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, sign up for the $13.99 a month Disney Bundle instead (opens in new tab). That gives you access to all three services – ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu – and will save you $8 a month instead of if you subscribe to each one individually.
How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 in Canada
It’s been confirmed that American Horror Stories season 2 will join its freshman season on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) via the Star hub. Exactly when, however, hasn’t been specified, but we’ll update this page once we know more.
The Star hub on Disney Plus is a Hulu-surrogate for international viewers only, providing more grown-up content like Solar Opposites, Big Sky, Love, Victor (opens in new tab) and Desperate Housewives for you to enjoy.
Currently, a monthly Disney Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD. While there is no longer a Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab), there is a saving to be had if you sign up for the year, with an annual subscription costing $119.99 CAD.
How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 in the UK
Oh the horror! It’s the same story in the UK, where American Horror Stories season 2 will eventually land despite there being no exact release date.
The first season arrived on Disney Plus two months after its July 2021 US debut, so we’d expect a similar wait time here, with episodes hopefully being added to the streamer from September.
The Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) starts from £7.99 per month in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual subscription).
How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 FREE in Australia
Down Under and cable viewers can catch American Horror Stories on Fox Showcase every Friday from July 22 from 8.30pm AEST.
If you’ve cut the cord, a Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) subscription is a good live TV alternative. It’s AUS$25 for their Essential Pop & Lifestyle pack, and you get access to over 25 channels including MTV, CNN, Fox8 and Fox Showcase. Better yet, new subscribers can enjoy a 10-Day Free Trial (opens in new tab) before exchanging any cash.
Want something cheaper? Foxtel’s streaming service Binge (opens in new tab) will have new episodes available weekly from Friday, July 22 too, plus you can watch all seven episodes of season 1. It’s AU$10 a month for its Basic package, but if you splash out a little more you can get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. And there’s a 14-Day Free Trial (opens in new tab) available for new members too.