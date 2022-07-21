How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online: stream the FX on Hulu series from anywhere

It may be summer, but American Horror Stories is back to make you shudder. Featuring regular American Horror Story actors as well as a bevy of new cast members, expect a tsunami of mayhem and gore as we explain how to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online, with the $13.99 Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle providing the best value. (opens in new tab)

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spin-off offers up eight unique tales that ratchet – or should that be hatchet? – up the tension over each hour-long episode.

Last season took us back to Murder House, saw Danny Trejo play a criminally violent mall Santa, and featured the drive-in debut of a movie so evil it turned its audience insane. Expect more call backs to the OG series this season, with American Horror alumni Gabourey Sidibe, Dennis O’Hare, Nico Greetham and Cody Fern all returning.

But the series will see its share of fresh faces though too. Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone makes her AHS debut as a woman haunted by a bathtub-dwelling ghost, alongside the Academy Award-nominated Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) and the excellent Britt Lower, star of Apple TV Plus drama Severance). Meanwhile, O’Hare will be playing a madman who kidnaps women to display in his private dollhouse.

So, get yourself good and scared this summer: read our guide below detailing how to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online now, and exclusively on Hulu in the US (opens in new tab).

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 FREE on Hulu in the US

Watch American Horror Stories season 2 and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle

Watch American Horror Stories season 2 with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle

$6.99 per month gets you the Hulu on-demand plan, but for even more movies and TV shows, live sports and Disney Plus Originals like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, sign up for the $13.99 a month Disney Bundle instead (opens in new tab). That gives you access to all three services – ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu – and will save you $8 a month instead of if you subscribe to each one individually.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Oh the horror! It’s the same story in the UK, where American Horror Stories season 2 will eventually land despite there being no exact release date. The first season arrived on Disney Plus two months after its July 2021 US debut, so we’d expect a similar wait time here, with episodes hopefully being added to the streamer from September. The Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) starts from £7.99 per month in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual subscription).

