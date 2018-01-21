How to watch Grammys 2018 live stream online NOW

Tonight sees one of the biggest nights in the US entertainment calendar as the 60th annual Grammy Awards takes place.

The Late Late Show’s James Corden will host again this year, and with industry greats like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem and others all competing for the coveted Album of the Year, the 2018 Grammys is shaping up to be one of the greatest shows yet.

Live coverage starts from will air Sunday, January 28, at 8pm EST (that’s 5pm PST and 1am Monday GMT).

2018 Grammys: what to expect

Held once again in marvelous Madison Square Garden in New York, this year’s performers include Lady Gaga, Pink, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino (who’s also up for Album of the Year), and other stars. It’s the big 6-0, so you can be sure to expect some sweet surprises and colorful cameos.

It’s also the first time in 15 years that the Grammys have been held outside of Los Angeles, so viewers can expect a new look in addition to one of the greatest star-studded line-ups yet.

Below you’ll find a detailed guide on how to stream the 2018 Grammy Awards online.

Watch the Grammys with CBS in the US

Since 1973, CBS has held the sole rights to the Grammy Awards. That means those watching in the US are restricted to one viewing option.

The good news? You can watch the Grammys in its entirety through the CBS website. The bad news? You need a valid US cable subscription in order to stream.

Don’t have a cable subscription? No problem.

You can also stream the Grammys through the CBS All Access Pass. With apps available for iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and more, it’s our top pick and makes streaming a breeze.

Of course, this, too, comes with a caveat – in order to stream, you need to enter a valid US credit card. There are various payment options, though you can choose to sign up for a trial if you’re not ready to commit. Note that a credit card is still needed in order to create an account.

Watch the Grammys with 4Music in the UK

Looking to stream the Grammys from outside the US? Music aficionados can watch the 2018 Grammys through the UK’s 4Music channel. With exclusive rights to the Grammys outside the US, Channel 4 is hosting its own live streams.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will air on January 29 (a day later than US broadcasts) at 7pm GMT in the UK, so be sure to note the date.

To stream the Grammy Awards, simply head to Box Plus where you can watch the event in its entirety. With easy-to-use apps available for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and more, streaming is a breeze.

Don’t forget to catch the red carpet

It’s one of the best pre-shows in the world, and viewers can also stream the red carpet event live on the Grammy’s own website. The festivities are expected to start at approximately 6:30pm EST, although the exact timing can vary.

Stream the Grammys from anywhere around the world

For users outside the US and UK, you can use a VPN to secure your connection and stream the Grammys no matter where you are. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it’s our highest-rated VPN provider and offers easy-to-use apps for every device.

Once you’ve successfully downloaded and installed your VPN, open the application and connect to any VPN server in the US or UK (depending on your streaming preference). From there, follow the steps above to watch based on your location.

Easy peasy.

What makes this year’s Grammys so unique?

For the first time in Grammy history, members can (finally) cast their votes online. That means viewers can expect more precise – and probably closer – results.

Another big behind-the-scenes change is the creation of new ‘nomination review’ committees that have been set up to increase the vetting process for rap, hip-hop, modern instrumentals, and other genres that have traditionally been overlooked.

It’s obviously paid off. When just 10 years ago Kanye West was the only hip-hop artist up for Album of the Year, this year’s Grammys find the awards moving in an entirely new direction.

2018 Grammy nominees

Need a quick refresher on who’s up for what this year? With a whopping 84 different categories, there’s a lot to cover, so here’s a look at some of the biggest picks from the General category.

1. Record of the Year

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” – Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

2. Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

3. Song of the Year

“Despacito” – Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” – Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” – Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

4. Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Overall nominations

Jay-Z leads this year’s list of nominees with an astounding eight nominations, while Kendrick Lamar isn’t far behind with a solid seven. Bruno Mars is coming into this year’s awards with a respective six nominations, while Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), SZA, Khalid, and music producer No I.D. each have five.

For a full list of nominees, and for more information on the show, visit https://www.grammy.com.

Image credits: Grammy.com