VPN Black Friday deals 2021: early offers now live

Black Friday isn't just a time to save on physical goods - it's also a great opportunity to snap up great discounts and offers on software you'd rather not pay the full price for. Thankfully, Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner with many top VPN services beginning to unveil their Black Friday VPN deals early.

Traditionally scheduled in for the Friday after US Thanksgiving, Black Friday will take place on November 26 this year, with Cyber Monday falling on November 29. A great opportunity to bag yourself a 4K tele on the cheap, many might not think to benefit from the excellent savings that can be made on VPN and anitvirus.

Don't be fooled, though - VPN providers are getting involved in the sale frenzy, too. Better still, it looks like you won't have to wait until the end of November to get a discounted subscription. Some providers have already dropped their VPN Black Friday deals, allowing VPN newbies to bag a bargain anytime from now until the end of November.

Regardless of whether you're looking to sign up for a VPN ASAP, or want to decipher what makes a good VPN Black Friday deal, we've got all the answers you'll need right here, as well as any early Black Friday sales happening now.

Today's best VPN Black Friday deals

While we're a little way off the official Black Friday date - coming your way on November 26 - some of our favorite VPN providers to recommend have jumped the gun early, giving you the opportunity to subscribe for a reduced membership right now.

Image NordVPN: 2-year plan | $3.29/£2.44 a month | Save 72%

Upping its game this Black Friday, NordVPN has an even bigger saving than last year. Get a huge 72% discount on its 2-year plan. This is a great price a powerful VPN, able to provide excellent security and geo-unblocking capabilities. Ends December 1 View Deal

Today's other best VPN deals

If the early VPN Black Friday deals didn't grab you but you're eager to sign up to one of the other VPN providers that come highly recommended by us now, you can find some of the other current VPN deals available right now and get signed up so you can start using your new VPN today. While we can't promise these services won't deliver even better prices once we're in the swing of Black Friday, these offers are great if you don't want to wait.

Image CyberGhost: 2- year plan + 2 months FREE | $2.25 per month | Save 83%

CyberGhost becomes a really affordable VPN if you're happy to put your eggs in its security basket for two years. Sign up for 24 months and it will chuck in an extra 2 for free, meaning that the effective cost comes down to a rather spectacular $2.25 / £1.63 per month.

View Deal

StrongVPN StrongVPN: 1 year | $10.99 $2.66 a month | 250GB free cloud storage

Sign up for just one year and get a 60% saving on the usual monthly price. That's a storming price on a VPN that really impressed in our last round of testing. You also get 250GB of secure cloud storage - and if you change your mind, you can cancel for a full refund within the first 30 days.

View Deal

Simply want the top VPN on offer?

Image ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67/pm with 3 months FREE

TechRadar's #1 trusted VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, 15 months for the price of 12 AND a whole year of unlimited cloud backup from Backblaze, too! Fantastic value on a fantastic pair of products.

View Deal

VPN Black Friday FAQ

What VPN Black Friday deals should I expect in 2021? While many retailers and brands will hold some of their best discounts back in order to go big over Black Friday, VPN providers do drop excellent offers on their subscriptions throughout the year. That said, now that VPNs are far more mainstream, there is far more demand for VPN Black Friday deals - and those services are nothing if not obliging in meeting user needs. Many of the key players got involved last year, including ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark, and we're sure the same will be the case this year - especially as the latter two have already launched their Black Friday deals for 2021. For the most part there is an emphasis on big savings on longer term plans, though some providers have been known to tag a few extra months for free on the end of plans, too.

What to look for in a good VPN Black Friday deal? Really, it comes down to what you're looking for and your budget. If you're after a top-shelf VPN, ExpressVPN is certainly more expensive than others at a rate of $6.67 a month. Otherwise, there are plenty of tempting, lower prices from providers that still offer fully-featured, fairly powerful VPNs - and, you can rest assured any VPN Black Friday deals we share are only from those service providers we deem reputable and worth your hard earned cash. Of course, it all comes down to what you want it to do. While not our most highly rated VPN, PureVPN had a stellar going rate on its five-year plan, allowing you to benefit from its geo-unblocking abilities and selection of features for just $1.31 a month.

Is a VPN neccessary? A VPN is a nifty tool to have in your arsenal, not only boosting your security and online anonymity, but optimizing your device so you can get far more out of it. By hopping on a server, your traffic will be rerouted, altering your IP address to appear as if you're somewhere else entirely. This means your internet activity is less likely to be tracked back to you, which, in turn, offers a range of perks. You'll be able to bypass geo-restrictions and access otherwise locked content, such as streaming BBC iPlayer outside of the UK. This also means your Internet Service Provider (ISP) can't see what you're doing and potentially throttle your bandwidth when carrying out more data-demanding tasks, like streaming or gaming. Of course, on top of those more exciting features, a VPN allows you to more safely browse online, keeping your sensitive information under heavy encryption, away from prying eyes. You can find out more in our 'What is a VPN?' guide

When can I get the best VPN Black Friday deal? The short answer is: right now! Some VPN providers have already started running their VPN Black Friday promotions, including NordVPN which has a fantastic 72% saving on its 2-year plan. Surfshark has also entered the Black Friday ring, offering 3 months free on its 2-year plan on top of an 83% saving. That said, we expect more VPN to show their hand of Black Friday deals as the weeks go on and we approach the official date for the biggest sales period of the year. If you're desperate to get signed up and start using your VPN now, we'd recommend the current offers already available. However, if you've got your eye on a particular VPN that has yet to set its Black Friday promotion live, it's worth holding tight as we edge closer to November 26, by which point the discounts will be well and truly in full swing.

Last year's VPN Black Friday deals

One of the best ways to get an idea of the kind of savings you can expect from top VPN providers is to take a look at what they were offering this time last year. Scroll down to see all the VPN Black Friday deals available last year, from free months thrown in to substantial price cuts on long-term plans.

Image PureVPN | 5 years | $1.19 a month with code Tech10 | 88% off

This really is ridiculously cheap! You can connect up to five devices to one account, so your smartphone, TV etc, plus it offers over 2,000 servers and claims super fast speeds. All that for one payment of $71.10 to cover the next five years. It may not be the highest-rated VPN around, but at this price it's a massive upgrade on a free VPN. USE CODE TECH10 TO DROP PRICE - limited time only

Image NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $11.95 $3.71 per month | 70% off

NordVPN's fantastic discount isn't to be sniffed at - especially for a product that's this good and the fact it's throwing in an extra 3 months of VPN absolutely free. That makes this one of the most affordable VPN deals out there, on a product that unblocks restricted websites for fun and goes big on extra security smarts.



Image Surfshark | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $11.95 $2.21 per month | 83% off

Surfshark already topped our cheap VPN list, so throwing in an additional three months for free just feels like showing off. For a solitary payment of less than $60 will give you 27 months of outstanding VPN service - it has loads of features and excellent, speedy chat support.



Image Hotspot Shield | 3 years | $12.99 $2.49 per month | 81% saving

For this year's Black Friday, Hotspot Shield has gone big with its cheapest ever price - a mere $2.49 per month. It's one of the fastest VPNs around, is easy to use and has a great track record of unlocking streaming services. Plus, you can cancel for a full refund within the first 45 days.

