It's Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale next week, on October 6 and 7. But just like all previous events, the retailer is kicking things off ahead of time with dozens of early deals across tech, home, essentials, and more. I've picked out the 26 best offers worth buying if you want to get some shopping in now.

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Naturally, some of the first products to go on sale are the full range of Amazon devices, including Fire TVs, Blink cameras, Ring doorbells, and Kindles. But what is a surprise is that several of these offers match or beat the record-low prices we saw during the previous Prime Day sale.

Some standouts include the Kindle Colorsoft for £144.99 (was £259.99), the handy Blink Mini 2K+ for £16.99 (was £39.99), and the Amazon Ember 50-inch 4K Fire TV for £279.99 (was £499.99).

Away from Amazon tech, though, there are a handful of other excellent offers already live. The main two I want to shout out are the Nintendo Switch 2 for a record-low price and this super-cheap Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 for £31 (was £41.94).

It's a strong start to the sale, then, and with many more offers expected to drop on October 6, you'll want to stick myself and the rest of the TechRadar team as we hand-pick all of the tech and best bargains that are worth the cash.

Just remember, you need an Amazon Prime membership to access most of these offers, but new and returning subscribers can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to cover you for the sale.

26 best early Prime Day deals at Amazon UK

Nintendo Switch 2: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Amazon Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: was £41.94 now £31 at Amazon At almost £30, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget fitness tracker. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display, and battery life is also not a problem, with 13 days on a single charge. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+: was £89.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ is packed with the essentials. It has 2K video quality, so you can see what’s going on more clearly. You can also zoom in on what’s happening with 4X zoom, and use the two-way audio to talk to a delivery person or whoever is visiting. It’s simple to set up and weatherproof, with two AA batteries powering the device for up to two years. Plus, this bundle includes a free Blink Battery Doorbell. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted to just £2 more than the record-low price. We've tested this and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was £129.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops to £50 in Amazon's latest sale. Its camera features 1536p HD resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to under £30 for Prime Big Deal Days. This is an OK offer, but far from the previous record-low of £22.99. Nevertheless, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to its record-low price for Prime Big Deal Days. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £59.99 now £19.99 at Amazon You can get the upgraded version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for £19.99 — that's just £3 more than the record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to within £2 of its lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision for improved colours, Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity, and includes 2GB of RAM for faster performance. This offer isn't particularly great, given it was £10 cheaper during the last Prime Day, but it's still good value for an all-around streaming device. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle: was £134.99 now £84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £144.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft just fell to its lowest-ever price as part of this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs — or just want to view your entire ebook library in its full colour glory. The ereader is also USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £449.99 now £314 at Amazon This is the new lowest-ever price for the newest version of the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage. This ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon The Blink Video Doorbell is now £3 more than its lowest-ever price on Amazon, which is great news if you're interested in buying your first smart doorbell. This latest model comes with a head-to-toe HD view, infrared night vision, and two-way audio – all you'd want in a basic video doorbell. You can watch packages get delivered and answer the door in real time from the Blink app, but you can't save footage without a Blink Subscription or a Sync Module (which is included here). Thankfully, you get a 30-day Blink Subscription Plan trial with your purchase, so you can try before you buy. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 2K resolution video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 5: was £89.99 now £54.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to £54.99 for Prime Big Deal Days — its lowest price in almost two years. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 11: was £249.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Amazon's larger smart display just got its biggest discount all year for Prime Big Deal Days. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when listening to music or watching videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day sale includes this 32-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of £129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember TV 55-inch Omni Mini-LED TV: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 55-inch QLED TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon Amazon's Ember QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display for better brightness and contrast, HDR and Dolby Vision for brighter and more vivid colours, local array dimming for richer blacks and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and fast response times for gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for just over £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £42.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore Portable Speaker: was £29.99 now £18.67 at Amazon If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for under £20. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go. Read more Read less ▼