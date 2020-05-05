The Xbox Series X reveal is being seriously stretched out

We’re about to receive a tidal wave of Xbox Series X news on May 7, but Microsoft also has plans to stretch out its next-gen announcements throughout the rest of this year.

That’s why it’s launching Xbox 20/20, a series of monthly updates that will keep the dialog with gamers going, well after May 7's event is over.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft outlined its goals for 2020. Chief among them is to launch Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this holiday season, and to continue to support Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

Project xCloud is also expanding into new countries and will be available on more devices soon, before becoming a part of Xbox Game Pass – as if the service wasn’t tempting enough already.

All aboard the hype train

Xbox 20/20 begins, then, with a first-look at next-gen titles from third-party studios on May 7. We already know that we’ll see Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but expect some big surprises and "world premieres" as well.

We’ll also hear about more games that will utilize Xbox Smart Delivery, which ensures that you’ll always play the best versions of the games you own. If you buy the Xbox One version of Cyberpunk 2077, for example, Xbox Smart Delivery will grant you the suped-up Xbox Series X version for free when it releases.

In July, Microsoft will focus on titles from its very own Xbox Game Studios, which means we’ll finally get to see more Halo Infinite along with brand new game announcements. Microsoft also notes that all 15 of its studios are working on next-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass games, and the development teams are doing their best to get their games ready for the console's release.

Fresh new sound

In a final nugget of new information, Microsoft has shown off a new Xbox sound that is likely to greet players when they boot up the console. It's a subtle change, granted, but it only serves to build our excitement for Microsoft's next-gen console.