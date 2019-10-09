The best Ultrabooks in Australia for 2019: top thin and light laptops reviewed

Update: While we had previously recommended the Huawei MateBook 13 and the Huawei MateBook X Pro in the top two places, the ongoing trouble the company faces with the US Government casts a great deal of uncertainty on the degree of support its products will receive into the future. As such, we recommend the excellent Dell XPS 13 in their stead.

We can largely thank Apple and its MacBook Air for the Ultrabook trend we're seeing. Where large, clunky laptops aren't sleek enough, and thin, portable tablets aren't powerful enough, the Ultrabook shines.

A unibody chassis packed with some of the best SSDs, processors and battery life available to devices this size, the Ultrabook is a thin and portable marvel that'll let you get on with your business, browsing or buffering without the lengthy wait times.

With TechRadar's extensive reviewing and lab testing, we've got a strong idea of what's going to cut it in today's Ultrabook landscape, and on this page we've ranked the best of the best so that you can find yourself a bargain on the cream of the crop.

Whether you're chasing the well-known brands like Dell, HP, Microsoft and Lenovo, or some surprise entrants like Huawei and Razer, we've got you covered.

Best Ultrabooks in Australia for 2019 at a glance

Dell XPS 13 HP SPectre x360 15T (2019) Huawei MateBook 13 Huawei MateBook X Pro Lenovo Yoga C930 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, 2018) HP Spectre 13 Razer Blade Stealth Hp Spectre x360 Asus ZenBook 3 Asus ZenBook UX310 Surface Laptop 2 Lenovo Yoga 730

1. Dell XPS 13

New and improved for 2019

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Centered webcam

Battery life better than ever

Beautiful optional 4K display

2019 update isn't huge

Expensive

What is it about the Dell XPS 13 that's kept it in pole position on our best ultrabook list for three years running? In short, it really is the PC response to the MacBook. The 2019 Dell XPS 13 hasn't improved too much over last year's already-great model, but there's some more juice in the battery and the camera has finally been put where it belongs – above the screen! The Dell XPS 13 rocks an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and a bezel-less ‘Infinity Edge’ display, this Dell XPS 13 continues to be the most popular Windows laptop in the world. What’s more, there’s a wide range of customisation options, so you can really make the Dell XPS 13 the best laptop for your needs.

2. HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

Powerful performance, head-turning design

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch UHD (3,160 x 2,140) LCD touchscreen | Storage: 256GB SSD – 2TB SSD

Impeccable performance

Gorgeous design

Sharp 4K display

Problematic vent placement

Very expensive

For years, HP’s Spectre line of Ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptops has been about blending elegance with performance. The 2019 HP Spectre x360 15 is no different. It deserves a high place on our best 2-in-1 laptops list for packing an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 8GB of RAM in its base configuration. This 2-in-1 can handle pretty much anything your everyday workload throws at it – and then some (like a bit of light gaming, for example) – while looking like royalty. Bear in mind that the Spectre x360 is a bit big and heavy for a 2-in-1, so you likely won’t be using it in tablet mode that often. Put it in tent mode instead, so you can watch some movies on its spectacular 4K display.

3. Huawei MateBook 13

Our new pick for the best laptop in the world

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 , Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13-inch 1440p (2,160 x 1,440) | Storage: 256GB - 512GB SSD

Great performance

Nvidia graphics

Excellent value

Only 8GB RAM

No Thunderbolt 3

Our pick for the pinnacle of laptops you can buy in Australia for 2019 would be the Huawei MateBook 13, were it not for the ongoing issues the company faces . Like the MateBook X Pro before it, the MateBook 13 packs some of the latest components and tech into a nifty lightweight package at an affordable price. It's this deft balance that would give it the slight edge over the reigning champ, the Dell XPS 13, if it weren't for the unknown future of support for the device.

4. Huawei MateBook X Pro

The new ‘best Ultrabook’ of 2019

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150 (2GB), Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch 3K (3,000 x 2,000; touch) | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD

Gorgeous design

Fantastic performance

Weird webcam placement

The Huawei MateBook X Pro's recent arrival had put it firmly in the top place of our Australian ultrabook list, but its been bested by its more affordable successor, and recent controversies cast doubt on the future of its support. This gorgeous laptop brings high-end components into an elegantly-designed package that puts even the MacBook Pro to shame – all this on a decent battery life to boot. And, with its 3K touchscreen, the Huawei MateBook X Pro has a display that’s just as nice to look at as the chassis. It’s really the best Ultrabook you can buy today.

5. Lenovo Yoga C930

A 2-in-1 laptop experience with little to no compromise

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: up to 16 GB DDR4 | Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: up to 2 TB PCIe SSD

Strong build quality

Robust feature set

Excellent battery life

Weak graphics performance

Pricey upgrade options

The Lenovo Yoga C930 has many of the makings of the best ultrabook – from a whopping 14.5 hours of battery life and dual Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports to internal components that will breeze through those daily productivity tasks. That’s without even mentioning a 2-in-1 that offers form versatility so you can squeeze in some light gaming and movie-watching post-productivity. It has a few cherries on top as well, namely the integrated self-charging stylus and the fab speaker system.

6. MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, mid-2018)

A well-balanced Apple offering

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (2,560 x 1,600) | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Incredibly quick SSD

True Tone display

Solid CPU and GPU performance

Quad-core processor

Battery life

Pricey

While we acknowledge that Intel's Ultrabook specification is basically the Windows response to Apple's MacBook Air, it wouldn't be fair to not give Apple right of reply in this field. The latest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is a sleek beast, offering some excellent and reliable performance with its quad-core CPU, and while you will be paying the kind of premium you'd expect from Apple, there are few Ultrabooks out there that get the balance of design and user experience quite as right as the MacBook Pro.

7. HP Spectre 13

Bringing quad-core with style

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD

Beautiful design

Powerful hardware

Light on ports

When you lay your eyes on the HP Spectre 13 for the first time, you might be blinded by its sheer beauty. HP has taken the already-beautiful Spectre, and spruced it up with gold trim and packed it with internal specs that blow the competition out of the water. One of the first Ultrabooks packing a quad-core CPU, the 2017 Spectre 13 more than doubles the CPU performance of most of its competitors. It comes at the cost of battery life, but clocking in at just under 6 hours – the battery is still passable.

8. Razer Blade Stealth

Don’t be fooled: this is more than a gamer’s laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.5-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) – 13.3-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Larger, brighter display

Subtler aesthetics on gunmetal version

Shorter and shorter battery life

No 4K display option in sight

Razer has to deal with the common misconception that it’s solely a gaming laptop and peripheral company, a reputation it subverted when it introduced the Blade Stealth back in 2016. And, if you’re unconvinced, the latest edition of the Razer Blade Stealth may change your mind by turning into a 13.3-inch, QHD+ beauty. There’s no longer the option for 4K, but the performance this Ultrabook delivers is worth the compromise.

9. HP Spectre x360

The versatile and venerated people pleaser

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touch panel | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Stylus included

Stunning speakers

Weak hinges

Annoying keyboard layout

Rarely does a company think of everything when designing a laptop, but for what it’s worth, the HP Spectre x360 comes surprisingly close. It’s a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, which by default makes it not for everyone. Still, for those right-brained users out there, it comes bundled with a Windows Ink-compatible stylus, unlike the vast majority of hybrids. That would mean very little if the HP Spectre x360 didn’t have great sound and visuals, though it evidently does.

10. Asus ZenBook 3

The mightier MacBook

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 512GB SSD

Crystal clear display

Lightweight and very portable

Weird fingerprint sensor placement

A single USB-C port

Anyone familiar with Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop would be wise to compare the Asus ZenBook 3 to the 12-inch MacBook . The similarities are obvious, but one look at the specs and the differences stand out too. Adorned with the choice of a U-series Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, the ZenBook 3 is awfully powerful considering it’s less than half an inch thick and weighs two pounds. The port selection is sparse, but ultimately it’s well worth the sacrifice, as it's one of the best Asus laptops on the market.

11. Asus ZenBook UX310

A truly excellent ultrabook at a very agreeable price point

CPU: Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 500GB – 1TB HDD; 500GB – 1TB SSD

Incredibly thin and light

Vibrant, glare-free screen

Weak sauce graphics

Tinny speakers

It’s no secret that Apple has all but neglected the MacBook Air recently, but in some cases a Windows Ultrabook can be just as good, if not better. Take the Asus ZenBook UX310, for example, the long awaited follow-up to the award-winning ZenBook UX305. Donning a 7th generation Intel Kaby Lake processor, a 178-degree rotating QHD+ screen, a USB-C port and an all-aluminium shell, this truly is a candidate for the MacBook Air’s throne.

12. Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft’s premium Ultrabook

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | Screen: 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 PixelSense Display | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD

Quad-core processing

Beautiful new color option

No Thunderbolt 3

The original Surface Laptop hit the streets nearly two years ago, and while it was a fantastic Ultrabook, it was held back by relatively weak hardware and Windows 10 S. Thankfully, Microsoft rolled out the Surface Laptop 2 in late 2018, bringing quad-core processors and the full-fat version of Windows 10. Its through these core improvements that the Surface Laptop 2 is able to bring the purest Windows 10 experience on a laptop – not to mention, join the ranks of the best ultrabooks on the market – at a price that won’t make you flee in the opposite direction.

13. Lenovo Yoga 730

Thin, portable, affordable

CPU: Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS (multi-touch, anti-glare) | Storage: 256GB - 512GB PCIe SSD

Budget-friendly

Powerful enough

Short battery life

If you’re looking to get your hands on an entry-level Ultrabook that can get some work done (without spending a fortune), the Lenovo Yoga 730 should be at the top of your list. Sure, it doesn’t have the longest battery life, but with how much (or how little) this device will set you back, it’s a worthy trade off – especially considering the speedy SSD storage, quad-core processor and 8GB of RAM you’re getting at the entry level. For anyone on a budget, the Lenovo Yoga 730 is certainly one of the best Ultrabooks around right now.

