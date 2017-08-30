The Asus ROG Chimera brings 144Hz displays to gaming laptops

This year was the first time we saw gaming laptops with 120Hz displays and now Asus is going even further with the world’s first 144Hz gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Chimera, which was just announced at IFA 2017.

The 17.3-inch gaming laptop features a Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. Paired with Nvidia G-Sync technology, this is portable gaming machine will grant you some of the smoothest gameplay experiences around.

In order to drive such a high framerate the ROG Chimera is equipped with an Intel Core i7-7820HK overclockable processor and an Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card.

Tying it all together is a massive laptop frame with some of the largest cooling vents we’ve seen as well as a full mechanical keyboard complete with shortcut keys to access your microphone, Asus’ customizable Aura lighting system, and the Xbox app with a single press.

Asus has yet to release pricing or availability information for the ROG Chimera, but we’ll add this information as soon as we hear more.

