YouTube steps up to Netflix with its own big budget show

Following in the footsteps of Netflix and Amazon Prime, YouTube's subscription service will shortly be getting an original big-budget series of its own.

Step Up, a show based on the film franchise which has already seen five feature releases, will see 10 episodes produced as part of its first season, with Channing Tatum as its executive producer.

YouTube is currently the most watched VoD service across much of the world but is most popular as a free ad-supported service showing content from amateur video producers and small, independent production companies.

YouTube Red

Step Up marks the first time a big-budget show has been purchased by YouTube Red for its exclusive use.

The launch of YouTube Red in late 2014 marked a movement of the service in the direction of its subscription-based competitors which - outside of Hulu - do not feature ads on their platforms.

Recent years have seen a huge increase in the amount of original programming coming to the competing streaming services as they have sought to differentiate their offerings.

With Step Up, YouTube Red is making the argument that people should pay for it to get access to shows that cannot be seen elsewhere.

Via The Verge