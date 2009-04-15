Philips shows off Cinema 21:9 potential

Philips has cranked up the anticipation of its new Cinema 21:9 TV by releasing a new website for the ultra-widescreen device.

The 21:9 is the first telly of its kind, which shows off movies the way the director intended – in 2.39:1 format.

The 56-inch set is out in June with a reported price of £3,500. This may sound steep, but those of us who have seen the TV in action want one and want one now.

Clowning around

The website in question demos what movies will look like in 21:9. There's a short film playing which looks like a homage/rip-off of the 'clown' robbery scene in The Dark Knight. It also uses the Watchmen's trick of adding movement to tableaux-like images.

You can toggle between viewing the clip in 16:9 and 21:9 and Philips has even added Ambilight into the mix as well.

While it won't satiate your need for the TV, the website – which can be found at www.cinema.philips.com – at least gives you a glimpse of what the telly can do when it arrives in the UK in June.