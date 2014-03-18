Amazon's Chromecast-esque console may arrive in April

Ok, it might look a BIT different

Amazon will launch its video streaming device in April, according to new information.

The Wall Street Journal says it's spoken to people in the know, and that Amazon's streaming device will ship next month and come boxed with a remote control.

The more advanced game controller, which recently leaked, will likely be sold separately.

We've also heard that Amazon's device will be a dongle-like stick in the style of Google Chromecast, rather than the "box" we've all been expecting.

Dingle, dangle, dongle

Along with the above news, we've heard that the dongle will be capable of streaming "top-tier" PC games at 30fps, with a service comparable to OnLive.

Everything hangs on the price. With Chromecast selling for US$35, Amazon has some stiff competition on its hands.

Especially as Google's TV stick is set to roll out to the rest of the world very soon, including Australia.