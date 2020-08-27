PS5 pre-orders are going to be very limited – here's how you get one

Sony has a new page on the PlayStation official website that lets players register for a chance to pre-order a PS5. The twist is, Sony says that it only has a "limited quantity", and that it's only taking orders from people with an existing PSN ID.

Here's the relevant link to the US PlayStation website. Note that there's no equivalent UK and AU pages to date (we'll add links if they become available) – the FAQs page notes that "any orders that contain a non-US based address will be cancelled." So, it's not worth using the link unless your intended pre-order is destined for a US address.

It's worth knowing, then, that you're not actually pre-ordering a PS5 here – you're just entering into a registration system with the possibility of getting an invitation to buy one when the time comes. The good news is, this requires a very low commitment to sign up: all you have to do is enter your PSN details for now.

Interestingly, though, this isn't an entirely random lottery. Sony says that its "selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities," based on the FAQs. If you're a PS4 power user, it's possible you'll be closer to the top of the pile, though Sony doesn't say anything more about its criteria.

Even getting an invitation from Sony isn't a guarantee you'll get a PS5 – if you get an email before the pre-order window starts, the invitation will only last for a limited time. The email will give successful users an expiration date on the offer.

Each valid invitation has purchase limits too, of course. Here's what Sony says you're entitled to if successful:

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

Since orders will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, if you're successful in getting an invitation you'll want to move fast.

Of course, this won't be the only way to get a PS5 at launch. This is just how you buy one directly from Sony – other retailers will no doubt have their own systems for pre-ordering.

Put your name in the hat

The reason this is happening, according to Sony's official site, is because there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order – the system is likely to sell out fast based on the success of the PS4.

When pre-orders will open in earnest is still unclear, but with Gamescom's Opening Night Live event happening today on Thursday, August 27, some are speculating we might hear more about the PS5's launch plans then. We think Sony will probably save the reveal for its own livestream event, though.