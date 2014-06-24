Trending

Lenovo's eye is on the Glass

Lenovo may be about to get into the smart glasses game
Google's isn't the only Glass in town.

It seems like wearables are going to be the next big thing, with Android Wear about to push smartwatches into the mainstream and Google Glass adding smarts to glasses.

We've seen a few other smart glasses and headsets pop up since Google first entered the space and now Lenovo appears to be working on its own take on the concept.

A patent filed by Lenovo at the United States Patent and Trademark Office details an 'electronic device and sound capturing method' which looks a whole lot like Google Glass.

The device features bone conducting microphones which would allow for wireless communication alongside a heads-up display and audio and video recording capabilities.

Rise of the glasses

Lenovo hasn't named the device in the patent and having a patent for something doesn't mean it's ever going to become a commercially available thing, but it shows that Lenovo is at least exploring smart glasses.

You never know, Lenovo might yet enter the space and deliver a competitor to Google Glass and Samsung's Gear Glass.

