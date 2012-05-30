HTC One X and Evo 4G LTE get the all clear in US

It looks like the HTC One X and Evo 4G LTE have done enough to satisfy US customs, as they have now been granted access to America.

We reported earlier this month that both handsets were delayed in the US while they were investigated by US customs, to ensure they were not infringing an Apple patent.

Last week we reported that some handsets were making it through customs, and today delays on the handsets have been completely removed.

HTC does not expect future problems

HTC said: "HTC devices have been released, as they are in compliance with the ITC's ruling" and "future shipments should continue to enter the US".

This will come as welcome news to anyone who has already pre-ordered a One X or Evo 4G LTE and are still waiting for their device to arrive.

It's also good news for HTC, as its flagship One X handset will be available widely before the Samsung Galaxy S3 hits American shores sometime in June.

From The Verge