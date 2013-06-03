Asus announces 6-inch Fonepad Note

Asus has announced the Fonepad Note, a 6-inch Android tablet with pen input that will offer phone functionality via its 3G radio.

Going up directly against the Samsung Galaxy Note II, the Asus handset has a 1080p IPS display with an 8-megapixal camera on the read and a 1.2-megapixel snapper on the front.

Powering the device, which runs on Android 4.2, is a dual-core Intel Atom Z2560 1.6GHz processor with 2GB of RAM.

"Hey Samsung, guess what"

Following in the steps of the HTC One, the Fonepad Note also has a pair of front-facing stereo speakers to show off.

Asus hasn't given anything on release date or price just yet, but we'll update you as soon as we more on the Note.