Acer debuts cheap Windows 10 laptops with Broadwell

All the computer manufacturers are getting into the Windows 10 machine game and now Acer has too announced it will begin selling devices with the new operating system tomorrow.

Available starting on June 29, Acer will offer its new Aspire E series with a factory install of Windows 10 that will ship within the first week of August. That's not exactly as fast as the free overnight shipping that HP and Dell promises, but Acer's machine come at a nicer bargain.

Positioned for students and small businesses, the Aspire E series is built for solid performance at an affordable price. The starting Intel Core i5-5200U processor-powered model E-series laptop, for example comes priced at $499 (about £319, AU$ 681).

Convertibles 2-in-1 machines such as the Switch 10 E as well as the Aspire R11 and R13 will also come with Windows 10 preloaded.

Lastly, the Acer Aspire Z3 All-in-One desktop along with Aspire One Cloudbooks will also be available for purchase tomorrow. Acer also notes that while its Liquid M220 smartphone will only ship with Windows 8.1 for now, Windows 10 Mobile will be available this Fall.