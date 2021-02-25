Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the latest victim of PS5 game delays

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the latest PS5 game to be delayed, with the wholesome action-adventure having its release date pushed from a March release window until August 24.

The delay was revealed during the Sony State of Play event on February 25, with a new trailer for the game revealing that it will release on August 24, 2021 – as opposed to its original March 2021 release window.

While the news of the delay isn't what fans wanted to hear, the new trailer oozes major wholesome vibes and gives us a better look at Kena's combat, story and characters – plus we got another look at the adorable little black spirit creatures. Check out the trailer for yourself, below:

Another delay

(Image credit: Ember Labs)

Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action-adventure that follows Kena, a young spirit guide who uses her mystical abilities to help those who have died move on to the spirit realm.

While Kena: Bridge of Spirits isn't solely a PS5 game, and is due to release on both PS4 and PC too, it is one of many titles Sony has promoted that's coming to its newest console which has seen a delay this past year. So far, we've seen the likes of Returnal, Outriders, Deathloop, Far Cry 6, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and many more games delayed.

While many of these games have likely been delayed due to logistical issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it's also possible that, following the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077, studios may be taking more time to fine-tune their big releases.

While the Kena delay is disappointing, we're certainly excited to get our hands on the title later this year.