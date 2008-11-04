Free short films to hit PlayStation Network

The PlayStation Network is to play host to a series of short films this month.

Called 'Shoot!', the selection of short movies are from some (fairly) big name executive producers, and will be shown in glorious high definition.

This isn't the first time Sony has put non-gaming content onto its PlayStation Network, what with its various trials with made-for-PSN TV shows, but it is a big step for the company in turning the games console into an all-round media hub.

Six of the best

The selection of films are as follows:

Bitter: Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell (United Kingdom, Executive Producer: Michael Winterbottom)

Citizen Hero: Director Christophe Perie (France, Executive Producer: Jan Kounen)

Prison Food: Director Uwe Flade (Germany, Executive Producer: Marc Rothemund)

Hands: Director Xavi Jose (Spain, Executive Producer: Montxo Armendariz)

8.3 Minutes: Director Klaus Thymann (Scandinavia, Executive Producer: Thomas Vinterberg)

The Dreaming: Director Anthony Green (International, Executive Producer: Jerry Bruckheimer)

While the films are all completely different in genre, they have all been based around the same PlayStation motif, which is to: "capture the essence of PlayStation: Play, Create, Share, Connect, Discover and Challenge."

The films will be available to download across Europe from 13 November (starting with Bitter) where you can watch them either on a PS3 or PSP.