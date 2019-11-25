The best PS4 Pro prices, deals, and bundles in November 2019

If you're shopping for PS4 Pro deals you'll want to find the best bundle for you. We can certainly help you out there, as we're always keeping tabs on the latest sales and discounts from the best retailers. And prices have really started to drop this week as we're super close to Black Friday. Actually, we're seeing some of the best ever deals.

The PS4 Pro is the perfect 4K upgrade to breath new life into your PS4 game collection. But even if you've never had a PS4 before, you might as well start off with the best. If you're already set with a 4K TV, you'll experience the best PS4 has to offer - even better if it has HDR too.

There are some fantastic-looking games out now to really make a PS4 Pro shine; Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and The Outer Worlds are all serious lookers and jaws are bound to drop further when The Last of Us Part 2 eventually sneaks onto our 4K TVs.

You'll find all of the latest and best PS4 Pro prices from the big name stores in our comparison chart below. There's not too much difference in price between retailers at this time of year, but we're constantly on the lookout for the latest deals and bundles. Looking to buy in Australia? You'll want to take a look at our AU page.

The best Black Friday PS4 Pro deals

PS4 Pro bundle deals (USA)

Worthwhile PS4 Pro bundles have been scarce in the US for the last few months. The PS4 Pro on its own often goes out of stock and firmly sticks to the regular $399 price most of the time. Some stores have even jacked up the price beyond the MSRP. This long after release, we're not cool with that and you shouldn't be either. As a bare minimum, you want at least one game with the console for $399. We've dug out the best options for the 4K console on its own too.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299 at Best Buy

Quick! This excellent PS4 Pro bundle was available at Walmart over the weekend, but promptly sold out. You're getting the new Call of Duty title for free compared to the next best PS4 Pro deal below. The console price is $100 less than normal too.View Deal

PS4 Pro bundle: $399.99 $299 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the PS4 Pro price at Walmart today in this early Black Friday deal. This is at least $50 less than the best prices we've been seeing over the last few months.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | $399.99 at Amazon

This was a decent deal before the above offer came along, so we'd wait for Amazon to follow suit with this bundle as it's way overpriced at the money, even if Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of our favorite games to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro.



View Deal

PS4 Pro bundle deals (UK)

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329 £299 at Currys

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £299 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 in place of COD. You're getting a slightly cheaper game included in this bundle, so the value isn't so high - but if it's the game you'd prefer to play then this is the best price by some distance.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | Now TV pass | £299 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle has just come down £50 and it has a brand new game too. It also comes with a two-month pass for Now TV's entertainment channels too which is worth around £18. You can pick up this bundle with the white PS4 Pro for the same price at Amazon that swaps the Now TV Pass for an exclusive game sleeve.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Fortnite DLC | headset | 12-month PlayStation Plus pass | Now TV Pass | £299 at Game

Game has really packed out this Ps4 Pro bundle with some quality extras. While you don't get any full games directly with this offer, the 12-month pass for PS Plus will allow you to download free games each month.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £330 at Amazon

Still not played Red Dead Redemption 2? Well if you're after a decent PS4 deal at the same time then this is a fine meeting of worlds. It's been cheaper over the last few weeks, but it's still a great deal on a £50 game and a console in one.

View Deal

White PS4 Pro | God of War | £319 at ebuyer

If you're searching for one of those elusive white PS4 Pro models, this could be the bundle for you. It's coming in more expensive than the bundles that feature newer games, so this really is one you'll be buying for the rarer console colour.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Spider-Man | extra controller | £379 at Currys

We'd regularly be wary of bundles featuring slightly older games like Spider-Man, but this £379 deal also includes an extra controller, which goes for about £50 by itself. Spider-Man goes for about £25, so you're saving a few pennies by bundling them together. That said, if you're not fussed about Spider-Man you might as well buy these items separately through other deals and price cuts.



What is the PS4 Pro?

Essentially, the PS4 Pro is an upgrade of the PS4, rather than a 'next-gen' console. The keywords to take in from the PS4 Pro are 4K and HDR. The new machine will allow game developers to include 4K options in their games, so expect the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Uncharted 4, Spider-Man, Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more to look even better on a 4K TV.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is the other buzzword to be excited about as the PS4 Pro will allow for extra detail to be seen on a range of games and also a wider range of colors not usually displayed by traditional HD TVs.

Will my old PS4 games work on PS4 Pro?

Absolutely. If you're planning on upgrading to a PS4 Pro from an older PS4, all of your games will still work. Not every title will be patched to take advantage of the new 4K/HDR capabilities, but the default upscaling (if you have a 4K TV) will more than likely see some improvement to the visuals and the improved console power may give the frame-rate a boost on some titles.

What else can I watch in 4K/HDR on PS4 Pro?

The PS4 Pro is compatible with 4K and HDR, and the content options for both are increasing all the time on services like YouTube and Netflix. Amazon Prime Video is yet to be updated for 4K content on a PS4 Pro though, so you'll need to check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deals if you want to enjoy 4K Prime.

Does the PS4 Pro support 4K Blu-rays?

No. This was a surprise if we're honest, especially as both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles do. It's a bit of a gamble for Sony, but at the same time, 4K Blu-rays are very expensive for now and many consumers look to digital services to provide their 4K movies and TV content instead.

Do I need a 4K TV to run a PS4 Pro?

No, the PS4 Pro will still work on a regular 1080p TV, you won't get the benefits of upscaling or HDR though. You may see a slim amount of extra detail, or frame-rate boost, but we wouldn't expect a massive leap.

If you are thinking of buying a 4K TV soon, then it's probably a good idea to splash out on the PS4 Pro instead of the regular or new PS4 Slim as it'll future proof you for a while. Be sure to look out for a TV that supports HDR too, in order to take full advantage of the PS4 Pro's capabilities.

Will PlayStation VR be better on the PS4 Pro?

Yes, but only a little. The PlayStation VR frame-rate is better on PS4 Pro and the resolution gets a bit of a bump too. PlayStation VR will certainly work on the older PS4s too, you don't need a PS4 Pro to get involved there.

Does the PS4 Pro have optical audio support?

Yes! The optical audio output has been removed from the PS4 Slim though, which is a massive shame. PS4 Pro owners though will still be able to use optical connections for their soundbars and sound systems.

What are the best games on PS4 Pro?

We've dived through our back catalogue of PS4 games that have received a PS4 Pro update patch to see which ones look the best and have a noticeable difference. Take a look at our extensive feature - The best PS4 Pro games.