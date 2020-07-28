Cuphead spills onto PS4 in accidental listing leak

Cuphead is coming to PS4, apparently. While the game has yet to see an official announcement on PlayStation consoles, a listing for the game appears to be live on PSN Stores already, making it pretty much a done deal that the game is on its way to the console.

Given Cuphead is already available to play on Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, the move to PS4 certainly rounds out its multi-platform ambitions. What we know about the backward compatibility of next-gen consoles suggests we'll be seeing Cuphead on PS5 and Xbox Series X soon, too.

We've spotted this via well-known news aggregator Wario64, who posted an image of the Cuphead listing on their Twitter account.

Cuphead may be coming to PS4, it's appearing on international PSN stores right now but game listing doesn't load yet pic.twitter.com/ME7oRLkSEMJuly 28, 2020

The leak comes while Cuphead fans eagerly await the arrival of the Delicious Last Course DLC, which was first announced in the teaser trailer below as far back as July 2019, meaning we've been waiting a good while now.

The last big announcement about Cuphead was a rather disappointing appearance in Smash Bros Ultimate DLC, as a measly Mii Fighter skin rather than a fully-realized character on the roster, so it's about time we get something substantial from the beloved indie title.

Summer Games Fest

What lends the leak further credence is that Geoff Keighley, the host of many a PS5 controller reveal and Xbox Games Showcase pre-show, tweeted not long before the leak that an update on "one of our favorite indie game studios" was imminent, coming at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST on July 28.

Keighley's hinted announcement is just one small part of a massive Summer Games Fest event, a digital series of game announcements acting in place of the cancelled E3 2020. We've seen Microsoft launch a massive number of demos for upcoming Xbox One games to mark the occasion, for one, and we expect something imminently from the Cuphead devs – though whether that's confirmation of the PS4 port, release of the DLC, or (please) both, has yet to come to light.

Via GamesRadar